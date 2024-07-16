San Jose Earthquakes take on the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

Houston Dynamo (8-7-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-17-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Houston +127, San Jose +188, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 3-14-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 1-7-2 record when they score just one goal.

The Dynamo are 6-5-6 against conference opponents. The Dynamo are fourth in the league giving up 27 goals.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has scored six goals with three assists for the Dynamo. Latif Blessing has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 1-8-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

Dynamo: Jefferson Valverde (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press