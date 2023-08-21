San Jose Earthquakes beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on their only shot on goal

VANCOUVER — The San Jose Earthquakes beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on a smoke-filled night at B.C. Place.

But after Vancouver dominated much of the first half, San Jose's winner came on their only shot on target in the Major League Soccer match.

A cross from Vancouver was cleared by a San Jose defender leading to a four on two against defenders Ranko Veselinovic and Tristan Blackmon, with Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza sliding it in.

For the Whitecaps, the match was a lesson in frustration as despite leading in shots and possession they could not find a way to get a ball past San Jose netminder Daniel de Sousa Britto.

The game also marked the debuts of new Vancouver signings Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea, who each played a half.

Both had a chance to open their accounts with the Whitecaps with Laryea firing wide in the first half and Adekugbe ringing a freekick off the post in the 79th minute.

UP NEXT

Vancouver begins a seven-game road trip next Saturday starting with a game against the Portland Timbers. The Earthquakes will head to Kansas City to take on Sporting KC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press