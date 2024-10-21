San Jose brings losing streak into game against Anaheim

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the Anaheim Ducks after losing six in a row.

Anaheim is 1-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 2-2-1 overall. The Ducks have a 2-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 0-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 0-4-2 overall. The Sharks are sixth in league play serving 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 2-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome has scored two goals with one assist for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored four goals with three assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-2-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.5 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 0-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press