Is San Fransokyo a real place? It will be this summer at Disneyland. Here's what we know.

San Fransokyo Square will transport guests to the San Francisco and Tokyo mash-up setting of "Big Hero 6."

San Fransokyo is taking shape at Disneyland, and we're getting a better idea of what to expect from the new area inspired by "Big Hero 6," the Oscar-winning animated film and Disney+ series.

"San Fransokyo Square will transport you to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo," Disneyland Public Relations Director Kelsey Lynch posted on the Disney Parks Blog. "As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop."

The new area will open this summer amid the resort's Disney100 celebration, Disney announced Monday, and replace Disney California Adventure's Pacific Wharf area, as first revealed at last year's D23 Expo.

Where can I meet Baymax?

Guests will be able to meet Baymax in a converted warehouse on the south side of San Fransokyo Square.

Disney California Adventure guests will have the opportunity to encounter Baymax in San Fransokyo Square starting this summer.

Will I still be able to get bread bowls?

Sourdough bread bowls are a staple of Pacific Wharf, and they aren't going anywhere. The Bakery Tour, hosted by Boudin Bakery is still open, and all Pacific Wharf eateries will remain open throughout the transformation.

"When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed this summer, you’ll find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections," Lynch wrote.

A "fun and inviting beer garden" is also planned for the area.

The new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will have signage in English, Japanese and Spanish, reflecting its multicultural inspiration.

Is San Fransokyo a real place?

Only at Disneyland, starting this summer.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge will connect San Fransokyo Square to Paradise Gardens Park and serve as a new park landmark.

