What a San Francisco vote says about the US left

James Clayton - BBC News San Francisco
·6 min read
Defeated San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin pauses as he speaks to supporters at a recall election watch party
San Francisco's district attorney Chesa Boudin was defeated in a recall election on Tuesday

Parts of San Francisco have been in a state of emergency this year. The city's drugs and homelessness crisis has divided Democrats - and this week helped bring about the political demise of one of its most prominent politicians.

Like thousands of people in San Francisco, Jay has been sleeping rough on the streets.

Jay describes his life as nightmarish - as he struggles with a fentanyl addiction he derives no pleasure from. He says he shoots up just to feel normal.

"It's horrible man. I'm sick all the time," he says.

The streets where he lives - the city's notorious Tenderloin district - are dangerous too. He says he's had fights. Drug dealers have burnt his tent down several times.

"This is anarchy," he says. "It's lawless, utterly lawless."

In the past two years 1,300 people have died of a drugs overdose in the city - many found dead in a tiny area in the centre - perhaps 10 blocks by 12 blocks - incorporating the Tenderloin and another district, SoMa.

Last year, the city reached a grim milestone - official statistics found that more people had died from drugs overdoses than from Covid. Fentanyl, a drug 100 times stronger than morphine, has flooded San Francisco's drug scene. It's by far the most lethal drug in the city.

The crisis spurred a rift between San Francisco's two most prominent elected Democrats - and exposed a divide over how the left wants to tackle drugs, homelessness and crime.

This week the fallout claimed its first victim, with San Francisco's district attorney, Chesa Boudin, voted out of office.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed in 2019
San Francisco Mayor London Breed

On one side of the debate is London Breed, San Francisco's Democratic mayor, for whom the Tenderloin is deeply personal. She recalls vividly how her 25-year-old sister was found dead in the district from a drug overdose in 2006.

Ms Breed grew up in San Francisco's projects (subsidised housing areas). Speaking to the BBC from her plush offices in city hall, she declared that she was "from the hood".

Voted into office in 2018 on a platform focusing on homelessness, she burnished her progressive bona fides after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by supporting so-called "defund the police" policies, diverting $120m from the departmental budget to services and programmes for black communities in the city.

But that was then, and what has happened in the Tenderloin since has made her question the positions she once believed in.

In December last year, Ms Breed announced, in colourful language, a spectacular U-turn on the city's approach to drugs, homelessness and crime.

She said she was tired of the "bullshit that has destroyed our city".

At her press conference last year, she made clear that the new direction for the city would be one of "tough love" - more police and a more aggressive approach to crime.

San Francisco has long had liberal drugs laws, support services and needle exchanges - where users can get clean drug paraphernalia. This approach can work in reducing drug deaths. But critics argue that these progressive policies alone don't do enough to push people away from addiction.

Then fentanyl came along. Local police say the drug has slowly replaced crack cocaine and heroin. Its potency makes it easy to get the dosage wrong and overdose.

The proliferation of fentanyl has contributed to a huge rise in drug deaths.

In 2017, 222 people died in San Francisco of drug overdoses. In 2020, it was 711.

And that stark increase focussed minds in City Hall.

"We're compassionate," she said. "But at the same time, we're not going to tolerate certain things that have gone on for far too long."

Homeless people seen consuming drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin district in 2021
Homeless people are often seen consuming drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin district

However, her more aggressive approach to San Francisco's problems isn't supported by everyone - including some in her own political tribe.

In 2020, Chesa Boudin became one among a wave of progressive district attorneys elected in cities across America.

As the city's top prosecutor, the district attorney determines which crimes get prosecuted - and Mr Boudin was unconvinced that "tough love" was the right approach.

"We need real investments in housing, on treatment on demand, on mental health services on harm reduction," he told the BBC. "Doubling down on a failed war on drugs is never going to solve those problems."

He argued that more services were needed, more resources, to tackle the problem.

Ms Breed disputed that claim, arguing that investments alone "are not going to combat the challenges that continue to exist in the city".

The very public falling out between Mr Boudin and Ms Breed has been emblematic of a wider argument that is going on within the Democratic party over law and order.

The Democrats run many large cities across America. However, with murder rates and drug deaths spiking, cities and the progressives governing them have faced intense pressure to change tack.

In San Francisco, Mr Boudin failed to convince voters his progressive approach was working - losing a recall vote on Tuesday. Many San Franciscans had become exasperated with how a wealthy town had somehow managed to have gained a reputation as a failed city.

But its problems are far more complex than the policies enacted by Mr Boudin in his 30-month tenure as district attorney. Drug related deaths have risen across the US amid the Covid pandemic, and there is scant evidence that the ousted prosecutor's positions drove up violent crime.

The two politicians disagreement has had an impact on the ground though. Local police say they are unsure of what kind of crime they should make arrests on. Is San Francisco a city that practices tough love or leniency? And people sleeping rough say the approach to them can vary from day to day. Sometimes they're moved on, or even arrested. But mostly they're ignored.

Jay says the police mainly leave him alone. "Unless you're committing extreme violence, the police don't care".

He says he doesn't worry about injecting fentanyl - he knows what he's doing.

Many people in the Tenderloin say something similar, even though they admit to knowing dozens who have died of a drug overdose in the past two years.

With Mr Boudin out of office Ms Breed now has the freedom to implement her law and order vision in the city. From the result of the recall vote, it would appear that is what seemingly liberal San Franciscans want.

You can watch James Clayton's Our World documentary Fixing San Francisco on BBC iPlayer here and on YouTube here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both