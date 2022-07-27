San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $500,000 for Driver Who Was Sideswiped

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Personal injury attorney Teresa Li, founder of the Law Offices of Teresa Li, P.C. , announced today that she won $500,000 for her client who was sideswiped.

According to court documents, Li's client, a 54-year-old woman, sustained a concussion and annular tears in her cervical (neck) and lumbar spine (lower back) discs from being hit on the passenger side when another driver improperly changed lanes on Alma Street near the Caltrain station in Palo Alto, CA on July 17, 2018.

Li's client was on her way home after dropping off her daughter at the Caltrain station. After the impact, Li's client refused an ambulance and went to see a chiropractor on the same day for her injuries. Later, she checked herself into an ER for neck pain. Her primary care doctor diagnosed her with neck strain and concussion. At the time of the collision, Li's client was a part-time administrative assistant and part-time real estate agent. Due to the injuries, she had to give up her real estate job and became a full-time administrative assistant to minimize her wage loss.

Both the other driver and Li's client have Travelers Commercial Insurance Company. On January 8, 2020, Li's client filed a lawsuit in Santa Clara Superior Court (Case No. 20CV361494). The case reached the policy limit settlement of $100,000 on July 20, 2020 with the other driver's insurance. Li's client then demanded arbitration against her own insurance company for underinsured motorist coverage which carries another $400,000 policy limit.

Travelers disputed that Li's client sustained a concussion and annular tears in her cervical and lumbar spine discs, but less than 2 weeks before the arbitration for the underinsured motorist claim, Travelers tendered the second policy limit of $400,000 on July 20, 2022.

"I am glad that Travelers eventually stepped up and fulfilled its contractual obligation to pay its own insured for the personal injuries she sustained. This is what insurance is for," said Teresa Li.

About Teresa Li, Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC

Teresa Li has recovered over $20 million on behalf of injured clients. She specializes in traumatic brain injury/concussion in addition to other practice areas including brain injury, car, truck, bike and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and more. Li has been repeatedly selected by Super Lawyers Magazine as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and has been included in the Top Women Attorneys in Northern California list. She is a member of the Litigation Counsel of America, in which only 0.5% of attorneys are invited to join. For more information, please call (888) 635-3259, or visit http://www.lawofficesofteresali.com . The law office is located at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. To read more about Teresa Li in the news, please visit Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC.

