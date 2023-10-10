San Francisco: Man who crashed car into Chinese consulate shot dead

San Francisco police have shot and killed a man who crashed his car into the Chinese consulate on Monday.

A police statement said the unidentified man was shot after officers arrived at the scene.

Footage online showed a blue Honda car resting in the lobby and dozens of people fleeing the consulate building.

A consulate statement condemned the incident, adding that it posed a "serious threat" to the safety of its staff and other people at the scene.

"We strongly condemn this violent attack and reserve the right to pursue responsibility for the incident," it added.

The consulate has lodged solemn representations - a phrase for expressing diplomatic discontent - to the US, urging authorities to ensure that the matter is properly dealt with.

Police said that an investigation was underway but did not disclose further information.

Pictures show a heavy police presence with the consulate building in the city's Japantown area cordoned off.

Queue barriers and chairs lay topped in the lobby, while other pieces of furniture were damaged.

No injuries have been reported from inside the consulate.

San Francisco will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to attend.