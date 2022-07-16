San Francisco international airport terminal evacuated after bomb threat

The International Terminal at San Francisco Airport (Håkan Dahlström/WikiCommons)

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the San Francisco airport’s international terminal on Friday night after a bomb threat.

One person has been taken into custody after officers found a suspicious package they described as a potentially “incendiary” device.

The threat was reported at 8.15pm local time after the suspicious package was discovered at the airport, the San Francisco police department said.

The terminal was immediately evacuated “out of an abundance of caution”, with hundreds of passengers forced to leave. Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport’s domestic terminals.

The airport’s official Twitter handle announced the evacuation at 9.28pm due to “ongoing police activity”. The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended, authorities said.

In an update, the airport said the terminal remained closed as police continued to investigate. The international garages were later reopened and vehicles were allowed to exit.

“Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations,” said Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

SFO international terminal has been evacuated. Due to security concern pic.twitter.com/PnpnG62I9b — Krishna Ramamurthi (@KrisMurti) July 16, 2022

Videos on social media showed passengers waiting outside the airport terminal.

A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment, said the Associated Press.