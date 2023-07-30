San Francisco Inspectors Still Can’t Get On Roof To Inspect Elon Musk’s New ‘X’ Sign

The San Francisco Department of Building and Inspection says it has been unable to inspect a new black “X” logo on the roof of Elon Musk’s social media company formerly known as Twitter for two days in a row after the company declined access to the structure.

It’s the latest in the push and pull between the city and Musk since he formally changed Twitter’s name to X this past week as part of the company’s overhaul following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition in October.

On Tuesday, an attempt to remove the company’s iconic blue-bird sign and logo from its Market Street headquarters was rebuffed by city officials who said there was no permit filed, leaving only the “er” remaining from the Twitter logo and one of the birds de-blued.

Fast forward to Friday, when a large black X was erected on the roof of the building, prompting a notice of violation filed with the city for work done without a permit. Any replacement letters or symbols require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, said Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection.

According to the department’s complaint page after a “notice of violation” was filed, the inspector assigned to the case on Friday “spoke with Tweeter [sic] representatives and Building maintenance engineer representatives. I explained BID’s complaint investigation process and requested access to roof area. Tweeter [sic] representative decline to provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event. I explained to all representatives that the NOV requires the structure to be remove with a building permit or legalize.”

On Saturday, the same inspector reported a “2nd attempt to gain access was performed on 7/29/23 after conversations with property manager on 7/28/23. However, upon arrival access was denied again by tenant. The original NOV document issued on 7/28/23 was redrafted and issued on 7/29/23.”

Despite all of it, Musk pinned an post atop his X page overnight showing the lit X logo on the roof — and wrote he was committed to X staying in San Francisco despite the city being in a “doom spiral with one company or another left or leaving.”

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco,” he wrote. “Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”

