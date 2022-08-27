San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

William O’Connor
·5 min read
Presidio Trust
Presidio Trust

They say youth is wasting on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park–Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.

I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now called the Beacon Grand after a facelift. It’s fair to say a good many of you have likely stayed here at least once over the years, probably with family as I did two decades ago. (Enumerating decades really does make one feel old, wow.) Since it opened in 1928 in Union Square, it has been one of the city’s more prominent Art Deco skyscrapers. But by the 2010s it was a little worse for wear and by the end of the decade its decor was decidedly outdated. The new ownership has given the rooms a refresh–single pane glass swapped out, lighter colors, bathrooms with historic accents–and have revamped the dramatic lobby by moving the bar up to the mezzanine. If all goes according to plan, the iconic Starlight Lounge will be back in a year or so.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The view over the playground.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Presidio Trust</div>

The view over the playground.

Presidio Trust

That you can go from the Union Square area, very much your bustling city center, and drive or bike three miles or so to a place like the Presidio, all while remaining in the same city, requires a suspension of disbelief. The park comprises over 1,400 acres of eucalyptus forest, fields, and dunes looking out over the bay and its bridge make up this park. This section of San Francisco, right at the tip of the peninsula out of which shoots the Golden Gate Bridge, is where the Spanish once built a military outpost (just a couple months after the eastern colonies declared their independence from England). This area remained a military base under Spain, then Mexico, and finally the U.S. until it closed at the end of the 20th century. In the 1990s and 2000s, former barracks were converted into houses for rent, museums, and hotels; and industrial spaces were repurposed for breweries and activities like rock climbing. There’s a golf course and a bowling alley serving beer and burgers. Miles and miles of trails through its forests and along its misty cliffs opened, creating one of the greatest parks of any city anywhere. Installations from artists like Andy Goldsworthy provided a level of whimsy to the place.

But, there was one major flaw. The highway bringing people out to the Golden Gate Bridge sliced across the park, cutting its upper portions from the seaside below. After years and years of planning and fundraising (the project cost $118 million), a design from James Corner Field Operations, the team behind the High Line, has finally been brought to fruition.

That plan involved funneling the highway into some sleek new tunnels, and on top constructing a series of terraces connecting the Main Parade Lawn to Crissey Marsh, the Bay Trail, and the beach. There were roughly 200,000 plants added during the construction, and while they are drought resistant species, there has been so little rain this summer that it’s still hard to envision what the space will look like once it’s all filled out.

That aside, there was already plenty of new park stuff to see and experience. Just behind the visitor center is a campfire circle that was added so the space felt like a true national park. Facing it, with the rest of the park sloping down into marsh and then Angel Island in the distance, it does feel national park-ish. Plus, there is actually a campground in the Presidio itself. If you’re facing the water, to your right is the transit center as well as Picnic Place where a number of public grills have been put in. The Presidio Trust spent a lot of time working on ways to make sure all of San Francisco would want to use this park, and in talking to various constituencies that meant not only having mass transit options but also amenities like grills.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Presidio Trust</div>
Presidio Trust

Then there are a series of grassy lawns and overlooks–the first of which scans across the skyline to the Palace of Arts’ dome to Alcatraz to Angel Island. Lining one of the lawns are benches made of cypress that fell in the Presidio.

Then it’s down a terraced slope that will eventually be an amphitheater type thing with springy grass you can sprawl on (eventually: now roped off, the lawn currently looks more like early chia pet). Below it one finds the playground, which leans into the theories of risky play being good for children with wooden palisades to climb and a giant felled tree with shorn off limbs sticking out. Bonus for parents of toddlers–there’s a section with water pumps and troughs. For parents willing to look up from their phones, it’s a playground with perhaps the best view in the world.

The upper half of the Tunnel Tops area is sort of structured and play oriented. The area below the playground with the restored wetlands and trails winding their way through the dunes is rugged and loose and contributes again to this sense of wonder that something like this is in a major city.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Presidio Trust</div>
Presidio Trust

My typical San Francisco visit involves the classic urban activities–restaurants, museums, architecture walks, etc. Next time, I think I’ll be getting a bike and filling a backpack with picnic goodies just to cruise around here and plop down for a scenic lunch.

And clearly I’m not the only one. It was the middle of the day in the middle of the week and the park was bustling. Friends in the city told me that on the weekend it’s already packed.

In cities, so much of the last twenty years or so has been about undoing the 50 years prior, of stitching communities back together and allowing people access to the natural wonders we’ve often paved over. The new Presidio Tunnel Tops are a great notch on that belt..

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He