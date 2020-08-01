San Francisco to host Texas Saturday

Texas Rangers (2-4, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-4, fourth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year while batting .239 as a team.

The Rangers went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press