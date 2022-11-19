San Francisco to host APEC summit in 2023 -U.S. VP Harris

·2 min read
APEC 2022 in Bangkok Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The U.S. city of San Francisco will host the leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum next year, Vice President Kamala Harris said, as the 2022 summit drew to a close in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is this week's host, handed over the chair of APEC to the United States for 2023, signalling the forum's end for this year.

"I'm happy to hand over the chairmanship to U.S. We are ready to conduct a seamless cooperation with them," he said, handing to Harris a "chalom", a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts in Thailand.

"Our host year will demonstrate the enduring economic commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific," Harris said in a statement released by the White House.

Harris is from Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco, and previously served as a U.S. senator for California and as attorney general for the state.

Harris, who is heading the U.S. delegation at the summit talks in Bangkok, said: "We are working to strengthen our economic relationships throughout the region, including by increasing two-way trade flows and the free flow of capital, which supports millions of American jobs."

The meeting in the California city will take place in the week of Nov. 12 next year, the U.S. statement said.

In a separate statement, APEC leaders said the group welcomed an offer by Peru to host the bloc in 2024 and by South Korea to host it in 2025.

Set up to promote economic integration, APEC's 21 members account for 38% of the global population, and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Poppy McPherson; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Tom Hogue)

Latest Stories

  • Heavy snowfall wallops western New York state

    STORY: The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadic bursts of intense snowfall that could exceed 4 feet of snow in or near Buffalo, which lies at the eastern end of the lake.Nearly 6,500 customers were without power in the Buffalo area as of Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Parts of the New York Thruway were closed and flights were canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.The Buffalo Public Schools district, the state's second-largest serving 32,000 students, canceled all classes.Even so, some western New Yorker seemed unfazed. Reuters captured footage of several people taking their all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, out for a spin on Buffalo's roads in the middle of the snowstorm.Buffalo is New York state's second most populous city with some 278,000 residents.

  • Musk’s ‘erratic’ leadership will cause Twitter’s downfall, Mastodon founder says

    Eugen Rochko said the billionaire’s leadership style showed ‘incompetence’ and a ‘lack of the understanding’ of the technology industry.

  • At 57, Shania Twain Opens Up About Posing Nude for New Album: ‘I’m Fine Aging’

    Shania Twain‘s upcoming album, ‘Queen of Me’ is a love-letter to herself and other women. So she posed nude for the album art to “feel comfortable” in her skin.

  • Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

    A woman is warning people to always check their receipts after a bizarre incident at the grocery store.

  • German Shepherd left alone causes complete home destruction

    When this pup got left alone at home, he decided to give the bedroom a little redecorating, but not in the good way you all think! Check out the destruction he made!

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Anunoby "wrung out" after games due to his high energy on both ends of the floor

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby admits he's "wrung out" after Toronto Raptors games this season. It's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Raptors' most consistent two-way players, and one of the league's finest defenders. He scored 32 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Toronto's 112-104 win over Miami on Wednesday, and was doling out brilliant passes as naturally as he was throwing down dunks or scoring three-pointers. "I've never just thought of myself as a defensive-only p

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta