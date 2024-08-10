San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers meet in game 2 of series

Detroit Tigers (55-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-58, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Giants: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -194, Tigers +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

San Francisco has a 34-23 record in home games and a 60-58 record overall. The Giants rank ninth in the NL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Detroit has a 29-31 record in road games and a 55-62 record overall. The Tigers have a 41-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 19 home runs while slugging .446. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-41 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press