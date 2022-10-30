San Francisco DA: Dispatcher's handling of Paul Pelosi's 911 call 'may have saved his life'

Kevin Johnson and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·4 min read

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Saturday that Paul Pelosi was able to place a 911 call to authorities after encountering his assailant in an upstairs area of the family home, prompting the dispatcher to quickly deploy officers to assist the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jenkins, whose office is expected to bring formal charges next week against David DePape in connection with the violent assault, did not reveal what Pelosi said, but the prosecutor said the nature of the call required the dispatcher to attach immediate importance to it, which resulted in a rapid response to the early Friday break-in.

"I truly believe her action very well may have saved his life," Jenkins told USA TODAY.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (L) speaks during a press conference as San Francisco police chief William Scott (R) looks on at San Francisco City Hall on March 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a shelter in place order for residents in San Francisco until April 7. The order will allow people to leave their homes to do essential tasks such as grocery shopping and pet walking.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott also has singled out the dispatcher's handling of the call, resulting in the responding officers' encounter with the suspect and Pelosi, as both held onto a hammer.

Scott said Friday the suspect took the hammer away from Pelosi and struck him before officers tackled DePape, disarmed him and placed him in custody.

Police tape blocks a street outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi was attacked in the home early Friday.
Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and was being treated a local hospital. A spokesman for Speaker Pelosi, issued a statement late Friday indicating that Paul Pelosi had "successful surgery" to repair the skull fracture and had suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

"His doctors expect a full recovery," according to the Friday statement.

The Speaker was not at the family residence at the time of the break-in, though the assailant is believed to have targeted the longtime Democrat lawmaker. In the Friday statement, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said the "assailant ... threatened his (Paul Pelosi's) life while demanding to see the Speaker."

During the incident, the suspect also allegedly called out, "Where is Nancy?" a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY.

Jenkins declined comment on any statements made during the incident, except to indicate that the incident was "not random."

"One thing we can make clear," the district attorney said Saturday, "this was an intentional and targeted event."

Yet Jenkins said the suspect's motive remained under investigation.

DePape was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder; burglary of a residence; assault with a deadly weapon; threatening a family member of a public official; dissuading a witness from reporting a crime; elder abuse; battery with serious bodily injury; and damaging a wireless device.

The episode comes against the backdrop of a volatile political climate and happened a little more than a week before the mid-term elections.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deely, the city's election chief, is trailed by a security detail after she was threatened during ballot certification in the days after the 2020 presidential election.
"This was a very unsettling and frightening event for all of us," said Jenkins, who also is in the midst of a campaign to retain the post following her appointment earlier this year.

The attack on Pelosi comes as authorities have been closely tracking a surge of threats against public officials.

On the day of the Pelosi assault, federal authorities issued the government’s strongest warning yet of the “heightened threat” to the mid-term elections posed by violent extremists.

“The most plausible DVE (domestic violent extremist) threat is posed by lone offenders who leverage election-related issues to justify violence,” according to the five-page bulletin issued by Department of Homeland Security, FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and U.S. Capitol Police. “Enduring perceptions of election fraud related to the 2020 general election continue to contribute to the radicalization of some DVEs, and likely would increase their sensitivity to any new claims perceived as reaffirming their belief that US elections are corrupt.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla.
While law enforcement officials were still investigating the motive for the Pelosi attack, the multi-agency response involving the FBI and Capitol Police, along with local San Francisco authorities, underscored the deep concern for public officials — and their families — in an increasingly volatile political environment.

“We assess that election-related perceptions of fraud and DVE reactions to divisive topics will likely drive sporadic DVE plotting of violence and broader efforts to justify violence in the lead up to and following the 2022 midterm election cycle,” the bulletin stated. “Some DVEs continue to amplify narratives related to the perception of fraud in the 2020 general election and varied perceptions of divisive topics linked to the midterms to justify calls for violence.”

Possible targets of that violence, the document indicated, include “candidates running for public office, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, political party representatives, racial and religious minorities, or perceived ideological opponents.”

