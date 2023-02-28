San Francisco committee suggests $5m reparation for all black citizens

View of San Francisco - Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Every black resident should receive $5 million (£4.2 million) to make up for “decades of harms”, a San Francisco reparations committee has said in a widely-criticised proposal.

The 15-member committee also says that black residents from lower income households should have their wages supplemented to match the median income in the city for the next 250 years.

Last year that was $97,000 (£79,923).

However, following the release of the proposals, it has emerged that the government-appointed panel didn’t develop a mathematical formula to work out the vast sums it recommended.

The process has been criticised by politicians as not serious, and even by supporters who say the $5 million lump sum proposal “undercuts the credibility” of the reparations effort.

Eric McDonnell, chair of the reparations committee and the principal of Peacock Partnerships, a San Francisco-based consulting firm, told The Washington Post: “There wasn’t a math formula.

“It was a journey for the committee towards what could represent a significant enough investment in families to put them on this path to economic well-being, growth and vitality that chattel slavery and all the policies that flowed from it, destroyed.”

‘No justification for the number’

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, told The Washington Post that he’s open to a conversation about whether black residents should receive reparations, but that the proposal wasn’t a serious effort to start one.

“This is just a bunch of like-minded people who got in the room and came up with a number,” he said. “You’ll notice in that report, there was no justification for the number, no analysis provided. This was an opportunity to do some serious work and they blew it.”

William A Darity Jr, an economist who has been advocating for reparations for decades, said the number needed to be “somewhat realistic”.

“Calling for a $5 million payout by a local government undercuts the credibility of the reparations effort,” he said.

The plan says that the payment “would compensate the affected population for the decades of harms that they have experienced, and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and unintended harms perpetuated by City policy.”

San Francisco is home to around 50,000 black residents, who have a median income of about $44,000 (£36,254) compared with $85,000 (£70,036) for Latinos, $105,000 (£86,515) for Asians and $113,000 (£93,107) for white residents, according to 2021 census data.

To qualify for the proposed scheme, the panel says that residents need to have been identified as black on public records for at least 10 years and be at least 18 years old.

They also must qualify for two of a number of requirements, including having been born in the city or migrated to it between 1940 and 1996 and then lived there for at least 13 years.

As the United States looks to compensate for the enduring economic effects of racism and racist policies, a number of reparations committees have been set up to try and find a way to redress the wealth gap between white and black people.

The Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois became the first in any US city to make reparations available to black residents last year.