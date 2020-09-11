San Francisco Bay CA IT MSP Strategic Business Sale Exit Guide Launched

ExitMaximizer of San Francisco Bay, CA launches a new guide and service that teaches Managed Service Providers (MSP's) how to effectively grow their business, with the end goal of priming their company for a lucrative acquisition.

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / ExitMaximizer, a business consultancy based in San Francisco Bay, CA, announces the launch of a new guide called An MSP Business Owner's Guide to Increasing Growth & Business Value. Written by company principal Rocco Musumeche, this resource teaches managed service providers (MSP) how to sustainably grow their business, with the end goal of priming their company for a lucrative acquisition, while also enabling them to reap the benefits of a stress-free growing business in the meantime.

More information about ExitMaximer and how to download the free guide is available at http://exitmaximizer.com.

The MSP industry has experienced rapid growth in the past decades, with research indicating revenues of $193 billion in 2019 alone. That said, many MSP owners struggle with customer retention and service delivery quality, especially in high demand times.

An MSP Owner's Guide to Increasing Growth & Business Value serves as a manual that lays the foundation for setting one's business up as a revenue generating machine that delivers excellent service consistently, thereby retaining customers, until the owner is ready to exit to a potential strategic buyer. It offers actionable advice on how to increase EBITDA and deliver world-class performance, thereby making their IT managed service provider an ideal acquisition target.

The guide is free to download by any MSP operator. They need only to provide their name and email address in the sign up form, and the material will be delivered straight to their inbox.

The guide covers key topics that are vital in growing an MSP business. This includes a section on customer retention, as well as tactics for procuring new customers.

Another key section is cost management in the cost of goods sold (COGS), which ensures cost-efficient operations without sacrificing customer satisfaction. The guide also provides a framework to help entrepreneurs plan the implementation of the strategies explained in detail in the guide.

A section on governance models gives MSPs an overview of different ways to strategize and manage their business. Lastly, the guide reiterates the core values of a service provider and how these should be fulfilled in order to truly help clients' businesses.

Rocco Musumeche explains that these key topics set up an MSP for a successful business ready for a strategic sale at any time.

He says: "By implementing these steps, MSP owners not only derive a high exit payday someday in the future, they will also be able to start enjoying the fruits of their business now, with far less stress."

More information about ExitMaximizer and its services is available through the URL above.

