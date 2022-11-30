San Francisco approves killer police robots! Time to arm your toasters, folks.

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Great news, everyone. The cops are getting killer robots!

I know when most think of modern-day policing, the first thing that comes to mind is: What’s another thing we could give them to kill people with?

Well, apparently someone in San Francisco said: “Hey, how about a robot equipped with explosives!”

And then someone else presumably said: “Sure! That sounds super neat and I’ve definitely never seen a science fiction movie where an idea like that goes horribly awry!”

A vote to give police bomb-strapped robots. What could go wrong?

Anyhoo, the city supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give police “the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations,” according to The Associated Press, so it appears the future is now.

The San Francisco Police Department said it “has no plans to arm robots with guns,” the AP story said. That's a real relief, on par with saying, “Don’t worry, I’m not going to give this squirrel I tied a stick of dynamite to access to a cannon.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott's department said it does not have pre-armed robots and has no plans to arm robots with guns. But the department could deploy robots equipped with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate, or disorient violent, armed, or dangerous suspect” when lives are at stake, police spokesperson Allison Maxie said in a statement.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott's department said it does not have pre-armed robots and has no plans to arm robots with guns. But the department could deploy robots equipped with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate, or disorient violent, armed, or dangerous suspect” when lives are at stake, police spokesperson Allison Maxie said in a statement.

This will all undoubtedly work out fine, and there’s only a small chance the bomb-equipped robots will become sentient, “eradicate” all remaining hippies in Haight-Ashbury and command every Roomba in the greater San Francisco area to “rise up and vacuum-murder all warm-blooded flesh sacks.”

Perhaps we should prepare for the possibility of a rogue killer cop robot

But just in case, I think we Americans, here at the dawn of the age of slightly explodey robocops, should hastily go about arming our appliances and pets for protection. After all, the only thing that stops a bad robot cop with a bomb is a good toaster with a surface-to-air missile.

An unarmed toaster.
An unarmed toaster.

I reached out to my friends at the NAAWRA – the National Arming-Anything-With-Rifles Association – and received some recommendations for ensuring public safety,

Train dogs to listen for potentially dangerous police robots

A canine’s keen sense of hearing can help alert us to approaching villainous bomb robots. Of course, it can also help alert us to virtually anything, from a squirrel bending its knees two blocks away to a leaf blowing across the back deck. So there may be some false alarms, but the dog will definitely alert you once it has a visual on the killer, probably by running upstairs to hide under the bed.

A very good dog, prepared to scout for killer police robots.
A very good dog, prepared to scout for killer police robots.

Equip all coffee makers with tasers

A rogue robot cop will undoubtedly be aware of humankind’s predilection for coffee, so our coffee makers would be considered “high-value targets” and act as the first line of defense. Because of our inherent humanity, we would want to first tase the killer robot, hopefully short-circuiting it and seeing if it can be rehabilitated.

Affix a remote-controlled machine-gun turret to the tops of all refrigerators

In the event the coffee makers fall, we’ll have to count on our electric food-storage devices to neutralize any robotic attackers.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Give the cats switchblades

We know in our hearts they’ve always wanted them. Stealthy cats armed with knives will provide backup to the coffee makers and lead-hurling refrigerators, giving us a tactical advantage, as well as some extremely amusing videos to post on TikTok, assuming we survive the robot uprising.

Give this cat a switchblade and a mission to defeat a rogue police robot and your family will surely be kept safe.
Give this cat a switchblade and a mission to defeat a rogue police robot and your family will surely be kept safe.

Set all air fryers to 'explode'

The widespread popularity of these countertop appliances has overshadowed the fact that their settings are, in order of importance: “Reheat; Bake; Roast; Air Fry; Explode.” While lacking the precision of a refrigerator gun or cat ninja, the air fryer can act as a last resort during a killer robot attack.

An unexploded air fryer.
An unexploded air fryer.

These are prudent and rational steps any family can take to protect themselves in the highly unlikely event one of the presumably ever-growing number of lethal police robots decides it's sick of humans sitting at the top of the food chain.

Again, there’s a very slim chance that will happen. I mean, we humans wouldn’t be dumb enough to attach bombs to robots if there were any chance of catastrophe ensuing, right?

OK, maybe give the microwave a sidearm as well, just in case.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

More from Rex Huppke:

House GOP heard the American voters: They definitely want Hunter Biden investigations!

Noted political loser Donald Trump announces plan to lose presidential race again

After the 'red wave' flop, we need new male political experts who are always wrong. I'm in.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco approves killer police robots. What could go wrong?

Latest Stories

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Mitch Marner rolling towards franchise points-streak record

    Mitch Marner's goal in the Leafs win over Pittsburgh gave him a point in a 16th straight game, the longest active streak in the NHL, which puts him two short of the franchise record.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves. Luke Kunin scored twice and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots for the Sharks. Kunin forced overtime, tying it off a pass from Erik Karlsson with 5:15 to go. Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play at

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro