San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle that needs surgery

Trey Lance’s season has ended abruptly.

Lance broke his ankle during the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan announced postgame. The second-year quarterback is scheduled to have surgery on Monday that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

"I'm real happy about the win, but it's a little sobering once you get into the locker room and see (Trey Lance)," Shanahan said. "I'm hurting for him."

Lance's injury occurred when he was hit low after he took a read-option and ran the football between the tackles in the first quarter. Lance, 22, was writhing in pain on the grass before he was carted off the field by the 49ers’ medical staff. He did not return.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is carted off the field after an injury against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Lance was 2-of-3 passing for 30 yards. He also had three rushes for 13 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo, whom Lance replaced as the team’s starting QB this season, subbed in for Lance. The veteran quarterback finished with 154 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one rushing TD.

"I thought (Jimmy Garoppolo) did a real good job coming off the bench and made some real key throws," Shanahan said. "I'm real proud of Jimmy. How he came in and was ready for the moment and helped us get a win."

Now Garoppolo will be asked to resume a position he is all too familiar with as the 49ers starting quarterback. The 49ers originally acquired Garoppolo in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2017. Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV appearance, and he was the starting quarterback for a Niners team that advanced to the NFC Championship game last season.

Despite previously helping the 49ers get to Super Bowl LIV and last year's NFC Championship game, the 49ers decided to elevate Lance to the starting role this year.

Going into Sunday, Lance had compiled 767 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in seven career games. San Francisco traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Lance.

