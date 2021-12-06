San Francisco 49ers players, coaches discuss ‘frustrating’ loss to Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers turned the ball over three times, gave up a special teams touchdown and couldn’t score in the second half of their 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The loss drops the 49ers to third place in the NFC West.
In this video, hear from head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive end Nick Bosa after the game.