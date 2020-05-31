49ers donating $1 million to help make ‘impactful change’ after George Floyd’s death, mass protests

The San Francisco 49ers are donating $1 million to both local and national organizations helping to make societal change in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the massive protests that followed across the country, owner and CEO Jed York announced on Saturday night.

“People throughout our country are hurting,” York said in a statement. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systematically discriminated against. “The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and is donating $1 million to local and national organizations who are creating change.”

The news came amid yet another day of protests and riots across the United States in response to Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. Video of his arrest — which showed a white Minneapolis police officer with his knee in Floyd’s neck for seven minutes while he yelled out, “I can’t breathe” — quickly went viral. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been arrested and is facing both murder and manslaughter charges.

York is the latest in the NFL world to speak out after Floyd’s death, joining Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, current No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, among others.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a short statement on Saturday, too, however it didn’t go over too well with many fans on social media and several players — including both Kenny Stills and Eric Reid, both of whom kneeled with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Kaepernick last played in the league for the 49ers in 2016.

49ers owner Jed York, whose par announced that the organization is donating $1 million to both "local and national organizations who are creating change." (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

