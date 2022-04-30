San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the San Francisco 49ers:

Round 2 (No. 61 overall) - Drake Jackson, LB/DE, USC: The Niners join the draft party and take the Trojans pass rusher. San Francisco values a deep group up front, but the 6-3 Jackson needs to figure out what his ideal playing weight is – 255? 275? – before he's able to serve as a nice change of pace opposite Nick Bosa. Draft tracker

Round 3 (93) - Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU: At 6 feet, 211 pounds with 4.48 speed, he was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Tigers in 2021 and could slot in for RB2 duties for the Niners behind Elijah Mitchell with Raheem Mostert gone. Draft tracker

Round 3 (105, special compensatory) - Danny Gray, WR, SMU: At 6 feet, 186 pounds, he's no Deebo Samuel clone. But Gray's 4.3 speed could obviously add a new dimension to the Niners offense. Draft tracker

San Francisco 49ers' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 3 overall): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2020 (No. 14 overall): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

2019 (No. 2 overall): Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2018 (No. 9 overall): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

2017 (No. 3 overall): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by San Francisco