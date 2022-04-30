San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Bosa
    Nick Bosa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the San Francisco 49ers:

Round 2 (No. 61 overall) - Drake Jackson, LB/DE, USC: The Niners join the draft party and take the Trojans pass rusher. San Francisco values a deep group up front, but the 6-3 Jackson needs to figure out what his ideal playing weight is – 255? 275? – before he's able to serve as a nice change of pace opposite Nick Bosa. Draft tracker

Round 3 (93) - Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU: At 6 feet, 211 pounds with 4.48 speed, he was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Tigers in 2021 and could slot in for RB2 duties for the Niners behind Elijah Mitchell with Raheem Mostert gone. Draft tracker

Round 3 (105, special compensatory) - Danny Gray, WR, SMU: At 6 feet, 186 pounds, he's no Deebo Samuel clone. But Gray's 4.3 speed could obviously add a new dimension to the Niners offense. Draft tracker

Round 4 (134)

Round 5 (172)

Round 6 (187, from Broncos)

Round 6 (220, compensatory)

Round 6 (221, compensatory)

Round 7 (262, compensatory)

San Francisco 49ers' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 3 overall): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

  • 2020 (No. 14 overall): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

  • 2019 (No. 2 overall): Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

  • 2018 (No. 9 overall): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

  • 2017 (No. 3 overall): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by San Francisco

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • USC pass rusher Drake Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

    The San Francisco 49ers invested in the pass rush once again, using their second-round pick on Southern California edge rusher Drake Jackson. The Niners took Jackson 61st overall in the NFL draft on Friday night, marking the sixth time in the past eight drafts that they used their top pick on a defensive lineman. San Francisco then took LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price 93rd overall and SMU receiver Danny Gray with the 105th pick to end the third round.

  • Five questions for the 49ers before the draft: What’s the deal with Deebo and Alex Mack?

    It’s more than just Deebo Samuel, but he’s officially the No. 1 question mark.

  • Christina Hall's Husband Speaks Out After Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody: 'I Will Protect Her'

    On Thursday, Ant Anstead filed for full legal and physical custody of 2-year-old Hudson, the son he shares with ex Christina Hall

  • Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hill for PGA practice round

    Tiger Woods flew to Oklahoma on Thursday for a practice round at Southern Hills, the first step in deciding whether he can play in the PGA Championship. The 18-hole practice round while walking came three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship being held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa. Golf Channel reported that Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby caddied for Woods on Thursday.

  • Russian troops appear to be learning from their mistakes and making more progress in eastern Ukraine, though still face logistical problems, US says

    Russian forces operating in the Donbas region have made "slow and uneven" progress, a senior Pentagon official said Thursday.

  • Lions get aggressive twice in NFL Draft first round, grab Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams

    Lions get aggressive twice in NFL Draft first round, grab Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams | Brad Galli has more

  • Patriots trade up to take speedy WR Tyquan Thornton | PFF Draft Show

    The PFF team discusses the New England Patriots selection of Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the 2nd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Mississippi residents felt shaking and heard loud booms. It was a fireball flying at 55,000 mph.

    Bill Cooke said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration picked up the fireball on its satellites 22,000 miles out in space.

  • Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings.

  • NFL draft 2022 tracker: Analysis of every NFL team's second- and third-round picks

    The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.

  • Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change