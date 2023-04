San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are desperate to win some Super Bowls, and owner David Tepper believes Bryce Young is the best man to help them reach that goal. The Panthers selected the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from Alabama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, the first time the team has selected a QB with the top overall pick since Cam Newton in 2011. Newton got the Panthers close in 2015, but couldn't close the deal as Carolina lost to Denver