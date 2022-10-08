San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Coming off a short week, Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the road to face Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield has struggled in his first season quarterbacking the Panthers, but can the former No. 1 overall pick find a spark in Week 5 at home? Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and the 49ers look to pick up a crucial win on the road. Which team takes the win? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Panthers Week 5 game:

49ers at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 28, Panthers 13

San Francisco can be a mercurial play with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but the Panthers may be the worst team in the entire league. Baker Mayfield hasn’t gotten into a rhythm and constantly has his passes batted down. This Niners defense should feast. And Matt Rhule’s job security keeps becoming more perilous.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Safid Deen: 49ers 28, Panthers 17

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers defense, fresh off their win over the defending champion Rams on Monday night, go on the road and handle the struggling Panthers.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 17, Panthers 16

The week’s lowest under (39.5) reveals little faith in Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield, and the 49ers more stout defense likely paces the road victory.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 24, Panthers 17

Nate Davis: 49ers 30, Panthers 13

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 27, Panthers 13

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil