San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

The NFL heads south of the border when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) take on DeAndre Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (4-6).

The Cardinals likely wish they were on a bye week instead of a business trip to Mexico given their mess of injuries — including ailments to Kyler Murray and Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, the 49ers are fresh off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Can Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and the San Francisco offense keep it going in a pivotal NFC West bout? The game kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City,

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 game:

49ers at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-8)

Moneyline: 49ers (-370); Cardinals (+305)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 25, Cardinals 23

This is another really interesting matchup, especially with it being in Mexico City. Arizona’s offense looked steadier with Colt McCoy under center. I still want to see more of a sample size before going all-in on the Cardinals being a solid play. Still, San Francisco has been an iffy play, failing to cover three of its last four.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Safid Deen: 49ers 27, Cardinals 23

The Cardinals took advantage of a wounded Rams' team last week, but won’t have the same luck against the loaded San Francisco 49ers. This should be a fun one in Mexico City.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 30, Cardinals 10

Go ahead and spend this week believing McCoy is the solution, Cardinals’ fans. A Monday night session with Nick Bosa and friends should leave no doubt about Murray’s position with this team.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Nate Davis: 49ers 33, Cardinals 20

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 26, Cardinals 16

