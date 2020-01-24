49ers' Saleh compares Chiefs' speed to Olympic relay team

The Kansas City Chiefs have earned the reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest teams and their opponents in the Super Bowl recognize that.

Robert Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, understands the offensive power the Chiefs withhold prior to the Feb. 2 matchup.

“Very explosive,” Saleh told NBC Sports. “(Patrick) Mahomes has gotten better. They’re at every position -- it almost looks like they got their roster from the Olympic relay team and threw them all on the field. Not to say that they can’t run routes or can’t catch either, because they can do that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"They are a special group and you can see why they are there."

The Chiefs exploded for a 51-point performance against the Houston Texans, prior to another powerful offensive display against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship.

Kansas City leads all teams this postseason, averaging 43 points per game and have earned their Olympian comparison.

“They are the fastest team by far,” Saleh said. “To try to compare it to another team would not do them justice to be honest with you. But anytime you have speed like that it will naturally stress the defense.”

The 49ers and their defensive coordinator will have their work cut out for them.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports