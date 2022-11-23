San Francisco 49ers embarrass Kyler-less Cardinals, New York Jets at crossroads with Zach Wilson & previewing Thanksgiving day games

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein
·2 min read

Thanksgiving day football is only one day away, so Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein are back to mark the occasion that signals the entrance of the NFL season into its final stretch run over the holidays.

After kicking off with some turkey-day talk, Charles tees off the football conversation with the San Francisco 49ers' dominating Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. With Kyler Murray not present for a second straight game, are the Cardinals and Kyler heading for an unhappy divorce sooner rather than later, despite the QB signing a massive extension earlier this year?

On the other side of the ball, Charles & Jori discuss the increasing supremacy of the San Francisco offense thanks to the four-headed monster of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk.

Next, our hosts check in on the traditionally dysfunctional New York Jets, who face a potentially franchise shifting decision as coach Robert Saleh refuses to commit to Zach Wilson as their quarterback going forward.

Closing out the podcast, Charles & Jori preview the three Thanksgiving day games in the Buffalo Bills facing the surprisingly frisky Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the division rival New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings trying to shake off last week's disappointing loss against the visiting New England Patriots.

0:20 Thanksgiving talk and bad Thanksgiving food takes

8:30 Arizona Cardinals' Monday night loss and increasingly tenuous relationship with Kyler Murray

19:45 San Francisco 49ers gaining steam as one of NFC's powerhouse offenses.

26:40 What do the New York Jets do with Zach Wilson going forward?

36:50 Why the Bills and Lions could put up a fun Thanksgiving day opener

40:15 Why Giants at Cowboys is the Odell Beckham Bowl

46:20 Minnesota hopes to get right on Thursday night against a shaky New England offense

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has his team at 6-4 entering Thanksgiving after a 38-10 win on Monday Night Football over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has his team at 6-4 entering Thanksgiving after a 38-10 win on Monday Night Football over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

