San Diego's finest: Jon Rahm back at friendly Torrey Pines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jon Rahm
    Jon Rahm
    Spanish professional golfer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Billy Casper and Mickey Wright were undeniable homegrown greats. Phil Mickelson is clearly San Diego's most accomplished and beloved golfer of the modern era, and Tiger Woods has racked up a slew of memorable wins at Torrey Pines in his home state.

Jon Rahm is a Spaniard who lives in Arizona, yet he also occupies a prominent place in San Diego's golf landscape — and he's hoping to make it even bigger this week.

The world's top-ranked player leads a packed field to the edge of the California coast for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday.

Two of Rahm's six career PGA Tour victories occurred at Torrey Pines on these two gorgeous municipal courses — and both were landmark moments in his life.

He got the first win of his career at the Farmers tournament in 2017, and he seized his first major victory here in the U.S. Open last year. Rahm even got engaged in the area in 2018 while on a coastal hike with his now-wife, Kelley.

“It is a golf course that I love, (and) it’s a city that I love,” Rahm said Tuesday. “I have great memories all throughout my career here, my latest win being here as well. Just very excited to be here. It’s one of those weeks that I look forward to every year.”

Rahm secured his breakthrough victory on a stunning 60-foot eagle putt five years ago, becoming the first player to win in his Torrey Pines debut since Arnold Palmer in 1957. Rahm has three top-five finishes in his five starts at the tournament, which is in its 54th year at this famed course.

The biggest win of all occurred last June when he birdied his last two holes to storm past Louis Oosthuizen in the U.S. Open. Rahm was the first player come from behind in that fashion to win the Open by one shot — and he even did it on Father's Day, with both his 10-week-old son and his own father in the gallery.

Rahm is essentially a San Diego local after spending ample time each year in “my family's favorite city,” as he put it. His swing coach, Dave Phillips, lived here until recently, and his partners at Callaway are also based here.

And though he says he isn't superstitious about his patterns in a town that's been so lucky for him, he still has a routine he intends to keep. Rahm lit up as he described his plan to hit his favorite sushi restaurant and his favorite sandwich shop this week, along with near-daily stops at his favorite coffeehouse.

“A lot of times when I feel like I need a weekend without distractions, or I just come and practice, I will come and do that,” Rahm said. “We're probably here once every two months. That would be at the very least.”

QUICK TURNAROUND

The tournament is starting on Wednesday and finishing on Saturday to avoid television conflict with the NFL's two conference championship playoff games on Sunday. Such a brief gap between tournaments could be an annoyance to more routine-bound golfers — but the previous event was only 2 hours' drive away in the Palm Springs area, which means the travel obstacles were minimal.

Rahm is among those who didn't mind: “I drove over with my caddie Sunday night, and we did some practice (Monday), so (today) almost feels like a Wednesday.”

DRIVE TO SURVIVE, PUTT FOR DOUGH

The tournament marks the first week in which the players will be under the cameras of the reality-show producers whose Formula One documentary series on Netflix has contributed to a worldwide boom in the sport's popularity. While several players — including Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau — declined to participate, Justin Thomas and several others will be under a slightly hotter spotlight with behind-the-scenes coverage of their lives and games.

Thomas sounds cautiously optimistic about the attention, saying he'll pull out of the show if it becomes a distraction.

“I want it to be an opportunity,” Thomas said. “Just the fun, different things that people wouldn't necessarily see. ... There’s a lot of different aspects that I think will be great for not only myself, but guys that give people a little better understanding of who we are and grow our brand a little bit.”

CHAMP IS HERE

Patrick Reed is back to defend his title after scorching the field for a five-stroke victory last year. Reed created plenty of drama during his ninth career win when he picked up his ball after a third-round drive, believing it was embedded. Although replays showed the ball had bounced, officials didn't penalize Reed, ultimately agreeing with his interpretation of events.

“It should be remembered as a victory,” Reed said of last year's tournament. “At the end of the day, the rules officials said we did nothing wrong.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Criticism of Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year desire unfair

    Some fans weren't too happy about Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes saying he wants to win Rookie of the Year. They felt it showed a level of selfishness, which couldn't be further from the truth. Listen to the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa