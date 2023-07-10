San Diego Union-Tribune Sold by Los Angeles Times to Media News Group Affiliate

The Los Angeles Times has sold the San Diego Union Tribute to an affiliate of MediaNews Group.

The move was announced Monday by L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong in an email to staff.

“Our intention now is to focus on the ongoing work of transforming the L.A. Times into a self-sustaining institution,” Soon-Shiong said. “Our hometown of Los Angeles and the state of California – really, the West Coast – needs a strong, independent news organization.”

San Diego’s longtime flagship newspaper and leading media outlet will now be in the hands of a company owned by Alden Global Capital and MediaNews Group, which operates a large swath of local newspapers.

In a separate statement, Times president Chris Argentieri said the company will “continue focusing on building a prosperous future.”

“As of this afternoon, we have completed the transaction to sell The San Diego Union-Tribute to an affiliate of MediaNews Group,” Argentieri said. “We formed the California Times in 2018 when the Soon-Shiong family purchased the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing, and have made a good faith effort to rebuild and support both news organizations. We hope that this change now will help both the L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribute to succeed.”

