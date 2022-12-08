San Diego stunner: Padres steal Xander Bogaerts from Red Sox with 11-year, $280 million contract

Gabe Lacques and Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Unable to lure Trea Turner from the East Coast and foiled in their attempts to snag Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, the San Diego Padres dug deep and ensured baseball's winter meetings wouldn't pack up and leave town without them stealing the headlines – and another team's centerpiece.

The Padres, already with two shortstops and a pair of $300 million men on the roster, threw conventional wisdom to the Mission Valley wind and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with Boston Red Sox cornerstone Xander Bogaerts before the clock struck midnight on the West Coast Wednesday.

Bogaerts, 30, will receive a full no-trade clause from the Padres, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.

It was a bi-coastal stunner, on one hand because the Padres already have shortstops Fernando Tatis Jr. – signed through 2034 on a $340 million deal but coming off two surgeries and a PED suspension – and Ha-Seong Kim on the roster. Oh, and third baseman Manny Machado is signed to a 10-year, $300 million deal.

And it was perhaps an even bigger stunner in Boston, where Bogaerts opted out of his six-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox after the 2022 season and was viewed at least in part internally and certainly externally as a linchpin the Red Sox had to retain.

Momentum seemed to develop in that direction Wednesday, when the Red Sox met with Bogaerts and in the meantime augmented their core by signing closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to contracts that totaled $136 million in investments.

But the Padres, as they did with Turner and Judge, swung last – and this time, connected.

Xander Bogaerts has been an All-Star four times since his debut in 2013.
Xander Bogaerts has been an All-Star four times since his debut in 2013.

MLB free agency: How the Yankees were able to re-sign Aaron Judge and secure his legacy

Sign up for our sports newsletter: All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

He will join what you almost have to call a super team, what with MVP finalist Machado joined by trade deadline acquisition Juan Soto and eventually reinforced by Tatis, who must serve the final 20 games of his suspension at the the start of the 2023 season.

While those stars will cost a decent chunk in 2023 - roughly $85 million for all four - it does protect the Padres against future defections. Machado can opt out of his contract after next season, and Soto can - and likely will - become a free agent after 2024.

Those are problems the Red Sox mustn't worry about, not after any attempts to re-sign Bogaerts seriously flirted with modern market realities.

Bogaerts finished with no worse than a .285 average and a 125 OPS+ over each of the past five seasons. The only other player who accomplished that feat is Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman.

In 2022, he set a franchise record for career games played and starts at shortstop. He closed out the season with 171 hits and finished third in the American League batting title race with a .307 average. He also led AL shortstops in FanGraphs WAR (6.0) and all major league shortstops in average (.305) and OBP (.376).

Perhaps most notably, he's been on the Red Sox since he was a teenager, easing into the shortstop role as a 20-year-old rookie on their 2013 World Series-winning team and winning another title in 2018.

One season later, new GM Chaim Bloom traded Mookie Betts off that club. Now, Bogaerts, too, is gone, likely replaced by Trevor Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal just after the March lockout ended.

Bogaerts was one of four marquee free agent shortstops on the market this winter. Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are still free agents.

Contributing: Scott Boeck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts agree to 11-year, $280 million deal

Latest Stories

  • Analyzing every MLB free agent signing: Aaron Judge stays a Yankee, Cardinals add Willson Contreras

    Does that deal make sense? Let's break down every move of baseball's hot stove season.

  • AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a perfor

  • Amy Robach told Reese Witherspoon she had ideas for 'plotlines' on 'The Morning Show' months before her relationship with T.J. Holmes became public

    A source previously told Insider that "GMA" staffers are "annoyed" by the romance between Amy Robach and her "GMA3" coanchor T.J. Holmes.

  • Additional Classified Documents Found At Donald Trump's Florida Storage Unit

    At least two items marked "classified" were found in the unit and turned over to the FBI.

  • Where does Aaron Judge's contract with the Yankees rank among MLB's highest paid players?

    Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract, which is the biggest free agent deal in baseball history.

  • Don Lemon Supports Former Colleague T.J. Holmes amid Amy Robach Romance: 'Nothing but Love'

    T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were placed on hiatus from GMA3 after cozy photos of the co-anchors surfaced online last week

  • Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less

    You don’t have to go to Paris to bring color to your wardrobe

  • You OK, Hun? Psychologists Have Found Out Why Some People 'Sad-Fish'

    DM me babes x

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun