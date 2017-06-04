San Diego States ousts UCLA 3-2 in 13 innings to stay alive

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Scott Burke plunked batter Danny Sheehan with a pitch with the bases loaded in the 13th inning and San Diego State scored a 3-2 victory over UCLA in the Long Beach Regional on Saturday.

The Bruins, who won the College World Series in 2013, were eliminated with the loss and finish the season 30-27.

San Diego State (42-20) went up 2-0 in the top of the second inning on Dean Nevarez's RBI single and Tyler Adkison's sacrifice fly. Jake Hirabayashi's single drove in a run in the fourth to narrow it for UCLA.

Jack Stronach's RBI single in the eighth tied the game at 2.

Jake Bird (5-5) got the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings in relief with a run on four hits. CJ Saylor (3-0) got the win in 4 2/3 innings with two hits and four strikeouts.

The Aztecs, winners of the Mountain West Conference tournament, face the loser of Saturday night's game between Texas and the regional's top seed, Long Beach State.