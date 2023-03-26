San Diego State, a unique Final Four headline the winners and losers from Sunday's Elite Eight

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates after the Aztecs defeated Creighton in the NCAA men's tournament South Regional championship game at KFC YUM! Center.

No. 5 San Diego State became the third team to book a trip to this year's Final Four with a 57-56 win against No. 6 Creighton.

With one more Elite Eight games to be played, the Aztecs join No. 4 Connecticut and No. 9 Florida Atlantic in what is becoming one of the most unique Final Four groupings in NCAA men's tournament history.

The Huskies advanced by destroying No. 3 Gonzaga 82-54 in the West Regional. The Owls outlasted No. 3 Kansas State 79-76 to become the first Conference USA to reach the national semifinals since Memphis in 2008.

No. 2 Texas faces off against No. 5 Miami in Sunday's second game.

The Aztecs and Blue Jays lead the early winners and losers from the final day of Elite Eight action:

Winners

San Diego State

The Aztecs will reach the first Final Four in program history thanks to a defense that has shut down two explosive opponents in the past three days. After picking apart Brandon Miller and No. 1 Alabama, San Diego State did the same to Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Schneiderman and Creighton, holding the Blue Jays 21 points below their season average. But the Aztecs still needed a late boost to advance, and got that break when guard Darrion Trammell was fouled driving to the basket with 1.2 seconds left and hit one of two free throws to pull out the win.

A wonderfully unique Final Four

This is the first Final Four for San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. Connecticut hasn't been to the national semifinals since 2014. Of teams in the second game, Miami has never advanced past the Elite Eight and Texas has been just once since 1947. Compare these fresh faces to last year's Final Four, which featured teams boasting a combined 57 previous trips: North Carolina (20), Duke (16), Kansas (15) and Villanova (six).

Losers

Lovers of aesthetically pleasing basketball

When aliens do eventually arrive on Earth and ask to see our planet's finest example of college basketball — and this will absolutely happen — our future world leaders probably won't share clips from San Diego State and Creighton. The two teams combined to shoot 38.8% from the field and scored a combined 113 points, the lowest total of any game in the past two rounds. The Aztecs and Blue Jays were even worse from deep, connecting on just 5 of 30 attempts from 3-point range. That they were able to control the tempo, harass shooters on the wing and slow down Creighton's offense meant the difference in the Aztecs' win.

Preseason polls

No one saw this year's Final Four coming, and that includes voters in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll. Of the three teams currently booked into the semifinals, just one was ranked in the preseason poll: SDSU opened the year No. 20. Connecticut was one of 23 additional teams receiving votes in the debut poll while Florida Atlantic didn't receive a single vote in the preseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament winners and losers from Sunday's Elite Eight