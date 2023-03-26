San Diego State heads to Final Four after beating Creighton late free throw

San Diego State is Final Four bound for the first time. Darrion Trammell sank the second of two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining as the Aztecs outlasted Creighton 57-56 in a tightly contested and physically intense South Regional final in Louisville on Sunday.

Trammell finished with 12 points, none bigger than the last one. Lamont Butler led the Aztecs with 18 as SDSU became the second team to be headed to the Final Four for the first time this season after Florida Atlantic earned its first trip Saturday. The two schools will meet in one of the semifinals next week in Houston.

The ending, unfortunately, was not without controversy. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard was whistled for a foul on Trammell’s attempt at a go-ahead jumper. He missed the first free throw but made the second, and Creighton’s last-ditch effort to go the length of the floor was broken up.

San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) reacts to a play with teammates during the first half against Creighton during the NCAA men's tournament at KFC YUM! Center.

"Two teams played their tails off and officiating is part of the game," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after the loss. "We’re not going to go there. We lost the game because we didn’t do enough and San Diego State did."

The Aztecs trailed for most of the first half, by as many as eight on a couple of occasions, and were down 33-28 at the intermission. But they staged a 6-0 run coming out of halftime to take the lead briefly, and things were close the rest of the way. The Bluejays tied the game at 56-all with 32 seconds on a steal and layup by Baylor Scheierman.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paced Creighton with 17 points, as the Bluejays used his size advantage to good effect early. But San Diego State stayed within shouting distance in part by dominating the offensive glass.

It was a rematch of a first-round contest in last year’s tourney, as the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed outlasted the Aztecs in overtime. Both programs, in fact, have become NCAA tournament regulars but were each in the round of eight for the first time.

This season’s run marked the first tournament victories for San Diego State in coach Brian Dutcher’s six years at the helm. This Final Four run is a measure of redemption for SDSU, which was slated to be a very high seed in 2020 before the COVID pandemic forced the tournament’s cancelation.

Creighton reached the Sweet 16 for the first time two seasons ago and took another step this season but is still in search of a Final Four berth. The Creighton loss assured that four different conferences will be represented next weekend in Houston.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Diego State reaches first Final Four by beating Creighton