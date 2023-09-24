San Diego, Sergent pull rank in 40-25 win over Dayton to start PFL play

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes, Isaiah Williams ran for two scores and San Diego controlled from the start in a 40-25 win over Dayton in a Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Sergent completed a 33-yard pass to Josh Heverly with 7:09 left in the first quarter to start the scoring. After San Diego's (1-3) defense produced an interception, Sergent threw a 42-yard completion to Ja’seem Reed to put the ball at the Flyers' (2-2) 13-yard line. Williams ran it in on the next play for a two-touchdown lead.

The Torreros went on to build a 33-10 lead by intermission.

Sergent completed 19 of 26 passes for 262 yards and Williams had 113 yards on 19 carries.

Dayton quarterback Cole Dow ran for a pair of touchdowns but threw three interceptions.

