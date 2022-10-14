San Diego High School Reports 1,100 Absences This Week Due to Respiratory Outbreak

Tests on desks in empty classroom

San Diego County Public Health Services has launched an investigation after two high schools have reported a large outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms.

As of Thursday, Patrick Henry High School has reportedly seen 1,100 absences this week out of its 2,600 students while Del Norte High School has reportedly seen 884 absences this week out of its 2,517 students, according to ABC10 San Diego.

Health officials say it's too early to know the cause of the outbreak as test results are still pending.

"We don't really know why those two schools are affected specifically and [because] they're so geographically separated, I think this is more of a general phenomenon of an increase in respiratory viruses and flu this winter," Dr. Cameron Kaiser, San Diego County deputy public health officer, the outlet reports.

The San Diego County Public Health Services announced Wednesday that they would be investigating the outbreak, noting that while no hospitalizations were reported so far, there has been an increase in emergency room visits due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

The county said a total of 304 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported last week, bringing the total for the season, which started on July 3, to 1,082. At the same time last year, the county reported only 200 flu cases.

"We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly," Kaiser said in a release. "Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, and alongside COVID-19 other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback."

Health experts have already warned of a more severe flu season than the past two years. Heading into the fall and winter, the public is urged to stay up-to-date on both COVID-19 and flu vaccines in order to significantly decrease the possibility of hospitalization and death.

"If you haven't already, now is the time to get your flu and COVID-19 shots to gain the extra protections afforded by the vaccines," Kaiser added.