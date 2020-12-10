San Diego to fight ruling letting strip clubs stay open

·5 min read

SAN DIEGO — While California's new stay-at-home order has shut down restaurant dining, shuttered salons and kept church services outside, two strip clubs in San Diego are still welcoming patrons nightly, protected by a court order.

San Diego County officials on Wednesday voted 3-2 to appeal the judge's ruling that has allowed Pacer Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentleman’s Club to stay open after the establishments sued the county and state over being ordered to close their doors.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction Nov. 6, protecting the establishments from enforcement actions by state and local officials, though the businesses must still adhere to a 10 p.m. curfew and close early.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil sided with the clubs, saying adult live entertainment is “constitutionally protected speech" and said the harm would be greater to the businesses than to the government.

That argument set the strip clubs apart from restaurants or gyms, whose pleas to allow indoor activity was rejected by another San Diego judge last month when the county moved into the state's most restrictive tier because of spiraling coronavirus cases. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel said that the potential harm from undercutting the state’s COVID-19 response outweighed damage to the affected businesses.

This week, San Diego along with most of the state was shut down even further as hospital bed capacity in intensive care units fell to dangerously low levels.

County officials said they cannot take action against the clubs while the injunction is in place even though there is a new stay-at-home order. But if Wohlfeil fails to lift it at a hearing next week, then supervisors will appeal.

The clubs sued the county in October after officials ordered them to close, saying live entertainment was not allowed under the public health order. Pacers received its cease-and-desist letter a few days after San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in the club’s parking lot.

The clubs say they are operating safely by keeping dancers six feet or more apart and requiring everyone wear masks. Steve Hoffman, the attorney for Cheetah's, said the business consulted with coronavirus experts who said there is no evidence of increased risk if dancing is allowed.

County officials said that's not enough to comply with the new stay-at-home order, which bars members of different households from gathering.

“I’m guessing most folks aren’t going there with all the members of their household, so you have multiple households interacting together in a high-risk setting and so we ordered them closed," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher told reporters Wednesday.

Jason Saccuzzo, the lawyer representing Pacers, said its safety measures exceed those recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by separating performers and audience members at least 15 feet (4.6 metres ) apart. He said he knows of no coronavirus case being linked to either strip club.

He said officials are not allowed to disregard First Amendment rights even in times of a pandemic.

“The right of free expression applies not only to so-called ‘strip clubs,' but to all live performers in California," he said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. “Unfortunately, the county has singled out adult entertainment venues for closure without any proof that live adult entertainment has resulted or will result in COVID-19 transmission."

Saccuzzo said he hopes the actions by the strip clubs will help other businesses win their battles as well “against the arbitrary and unconstitutional restrictions."

Paul Jonna, an attorney representing churches fighting to resume indoor services in California, said courts are finally stepping in to push back against pandemic rules that have ignored constitutional rights. He expects the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sided with religious freedom over public health restrictions on a house of worship in New York to prompt courts to start protecting churches, like the way the San Diego judge did for the strip clubs.

“It just helps illustrate the absurdity of the current state of the law, which is that strip clubs have greater constitutional protection than churches," he said.

Amid the recent surge in virus cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last week divided the state into five regions and said his administration would use intensive care unit capacity in each one as a trigger for widespread closures.

That trigger was met this weekend in the two regions and five Bay Area counties that adopted the measures as a precaution, putting the vast majority of the state’s residents under stay-at-home-orders. The move has been decried by many small business owners and residents weary of the pandemic.

The explosive rise in infections began in October and is being blamed largely on people ignoring safety measures and socializing with others.

Under the measures, schools that are currently open can continue to provide in-person instruction. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with just 20% capacity while restaurant dining and hair and nail salons must close.

The order has been particularly stinging to small businesses that have struggled to survive over nearly a year in which they were repeatedly ordered to close then allowed to reopen but with complex safety precautions. Many business owners have said they can’t afford to comply and questioned whether the virus was really spreading at their locations.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat contributed to this report.

Julie Watson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Former Whitecaps, Canadian women's soccer coach charged with sexual offences

    A former coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer's women's teams has been charged with sexual offences involving four people.  

  • Report: Paul George signs max contract extension with Clippers through 2024-25

    Previously carrying a player option to leave L.A. at the end of this season, George now stands to make $226 million through 2024-25.

  • Shane Wright among 7 cut from Canada's junior team

    Host Canada released seven players Thursday and named its three goaltenders for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship.

  • Rockets star James Harden reportedly expands his list of preferred trade destinations

    Harden is under contract with the Rockets for at least two more years, including a $41 million salary this season.

  • LeBron James named Time's Athlete of the Year for his activism in NBA and beyond

    LeBron James' activism is what led Time to name him the Athlete of the Year.

  • U.S. Olympic Committee to IOC: 'end prohibition' of protests at Games

    In an unprecedented step, the USOPC publicly supported the rights of Team USA athletes to stage demonstrations at the Olympics.

  • Colin Kaepernick, Ben & Jerry's collaborate for new 'Change the Whirled' flavor

    The branding of the caramel, sunflower butter base dessert brings it all together.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Report: Duke canceling non-conference schedule after Mike Krzyzewski suggested delaying season

    Duke is reportedly planning to cancel its non-conference schedule.

  • Reunion time for Jamal Adams as Seahawks host winless Jets

    SEATTLE — It’s something Pete Carroll has done throughout his coaching career. When one of his players is about to face a former team, the Seattle Seahawks coach makes sure to have a brief conversation the week of.It’s Jamal Adams’ turn to have a conversation with his former team, the New York Jets, set to visit the Seahawks this Sunday.“It’s a big deal to guys. It’s always a big deal when you go back home,” Carroll said. “I think the first thing is to acknowledge that it is a big deal, and then to realize that you don’t want to let that factor into your ability to focus, and concentrate and do your job and all that.”Adams was once a key part of the Jets’ future core, but a public divorce landed him in Seattle over the summer after the Seahawks were willing to part with a pair of future first-round picks. It was a steep price paid by Seattle, but what was needed to get Adams out of the Big Apple.Jets coach Adam Gase said he believed his relationship with Adams was fine, and that the trade appears to have worked out for both sides. But Adams is clearly in a more desirable situation with the Seahawks in the playoff race and the Jets (0-12) wallowed in a winless season, including last week's late loss to Las Vegas.“I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different. I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with,” Gase said. “Once the off-season hit, there was nothing I could do. I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m not involved in those talks. That’s kind of where his agent and the front office guys got to go to work.”On the field, Adams’ move to Seattle (8-4) has seen mixed results heading into the final four games of the regular season. Adams hasn’t been at his best in pass coverage. But as a run stopper and specifically a pass-rushing blitzer, the Seahawks are getting full value out of the 2019 All-Pro. Adams’ 7 1/2 sacks are the second most by a defensive back in any season since the sack became an official stat in 1982. He leads the Seahawks in the category and is tied for 11th leaguewide.The Jets are fully aware of what their former teammate can do.“Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone - for our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs,” Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said. “He’s a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So, we’ve got our hands full there and we’re excited to obviously not just face him but face a really good Seattle defence.”NO CUSHIONSeattle will be trying to rebound from last week’s shocking 17-12 loss to the New York Giants that likely cost the Seahawks any chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It also dropped Seattle into a tie with the Rams in the NFC West. With a Week 16 matchup at home against the Rams looming, the Seahawks can’t afford any other stumbles.GREGG’S GONEWith Gregg Williams fired Monday after his questionable all-out blitz call cost the Jets their first win, Frank Bush takes over as New York’s interim defensive co-ordinator.Bush has served as Adam Gase’s assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach the past two seasons. The former NFL linebacker has been an assistant for several teams over the last 27 years, and has also been a defensive co-ordinator during the 2009-10 seasons for Houston.Bush takes over a unit that ranked 29th in total defence under Williams, and 31st against the pass. Bush will have his hands full this week preparing for the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson-led offence.REDISCOVER RUSSLast week was Wilson’s shakiest game of the season. He struggled in Week 10 against the Rams, a team that has long caused Wilson and the Seahawks problems. But Wilson appeared a step behind in his decision making against the Giants. Wilson seemed hesitant to let throws go and at other times held the ball too long, taking costly sacks.“I came out of the game feeling like the guys protected well and we needed to get more production out of our opportunities; we really had chances,” Carroll said.It didn’t help Wilson that Seattle’s balance was heavily tilted toward the pass. Seattle had just 15 runs from its running backs against the Giants, with 43 pass attempts by Wilson.DARNOLD UP & DOWNDarnold led the Jets on an opening 12-play, 74-yard drive that was capped with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Jamison Crowder against Las Vegas. It was the struggling quarterback’s first TD pass since Week 3. It also marked the sixth straight game the Jets scored on their opening drive — the longest active streak in the NFL — with two TDs and four field goals.Darnold finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles – with two of the turnovers leading to 10 points for the Raiders. The third-year quarterback has nine INTs and two lost fumbles this season.___AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Steelers rookie Highsmith not focused on being "Bud Light"

    PITTSBURGH — Alex Highsmith is not trying to imitate Bud Dupree. There's no point. The rookie Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker understands he doesn't have Dupree's mixture of experience, size and physicality.Yet Highsmith also knows he doesn't have to be “Bud Light" to be effective for the Steelers (11-1), who will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Sunday night in Buffalo.As long as Highsmith can keep opponents from focusing too much attention on T.J. Watt — whose 12 sacks lead the NFL — on the other side of the defensive front, Highsmith figures he's doing his job.“Just coming in, doing whatever they’re asking me to do,” Highsmith said Thursday. "Now I have to step up into a bigger role. ... I’m just taking the same mindset that I have when I wasn’t playing as much as I am right now.”It's one of the reasons the Steelers jumped at the opportunity to take Highsmith in the third round of the draft. Highsmith played defensive end at Charlotte, but Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin saw something in the way the 23-year-old went about his business that made them believe he could make the transition to outside linebacker.They just might not have envisioned Highsmith having to make it so quickly. Yet the Steelers were left with little choice when Dupree — playing under a one-year franchise tender and likely to become a free agent next spring — tore the ACL in his right knee late in a victory over Baltimore on Dec. 2. Highsmith showed flashes in limited snaps early in the season, including a game-changing interception of Lamar Jackson against the Ravens on Nov. 1 that set the stage for a second-half comeback win.There's a difference, a huge difference, between playing 15-20 snaps a game and nearly three times that. While Highsmith didn't exactly make a flashy impression in his first NFL start on Monday against Washington, finishing with five tackles on a season-high 60 snaps, he didn't embarrass himself either.“I’ve never worried about Alex because, like I said last week, you tell him one time and he’s got it,” defensive co-ordinator Keith Butler said.“You don’t have to worry about him making mental mistakes or missed tackles. Maybe more so just being an outside linebacker in this league makes it tougher in terms of taking on people and trying to lead tackles and stuff like that (but) he did a good job for us.”Butler has given Highsmith the freedom to figure things out as he goes along. That means turning each snap into a battle of wits between Highsmith and opposing offensive tackles as he toggles back and forth between standing up or getting down into a three-point stance, as he did in college. If anything, getting more playing time gives Highsmith more opportunities to experiment.“It’s easier to set up rushes, the more rushes that you have,” he said. "Really it’s a chess match.”One that will be particularly difficult against Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While not quite as dangerous as Jackson in the open field, Allen presents his own set of problems because he's an even more accomplished passer, capable of staying in the pocket and throwing the ball down the field or making things up on the fly when forced to scramble.Pittsburgh, whose streak of 69 straight games with at least one sack is tied for the NFL record originally set by Tampa Bay between 1999-2003, making Allen uncomfortable is a priority if it wants to leave Buffalo with the franchise's first playoff berth in three years.“It’s going to start with getting to him and rushing the passer,” Highsmith said. “That’s really what it’s all going to be about.”Allen's numbers were relatively pedestrian last December when he came to Pittsburgh and g uided the Bills to a 17-10 win. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but accounted for just 167 total yards. Allen has taken a significant step forward this season, look no further than his 375 yards passing, four-touchdown performance on Monday night against San Francisco as proof.“We know he's dangerous,” Highsmith said.Highsmith hopes he will be too. He's still searching for his first NFL sack after getting 15 in his senior year at Charlotte. He's not worried about it. At this point, he knows they'll come if he just goes out there and does his job.“The next-man up mentality is something that has always been (important here),” he said. “I just know I’m filling in right now and I want to be (successful).”NOTES: LB Robert Spillane (knee) and CB Joe Haden (concussion) did not practice on Thursday. ... WR Chase Claypool also sat with an undisclosed illness.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press

  • Rodgers-led Packers on brink of NFC North title, play Lions

    DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers had his 37th birthday recently and is showing no signs of slowing down.In fact, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons for the Green Bay Packers as they close in on winning the NFC North for a seventh time since 2011.The Packers (9-3) can repeat as division champions with a win on Sunday at Detroit (5-7) and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay earlier in the day.Even if the Vikings beat the Buccaneers, Green Bay can earn a post-season bid with a win at Ford Field and some losses by other teams.With Rodgers under centre, the odds of winning are in Green Bay's favour against the Lions because he is 16-5 against them as a starter — and he's playing some of his best football. He has the second-highest quarterback rating of his career, just behind his numbers from his 2011 MVP season and ahead of his production from the 2014 MVP season.“No matter how old he is or what he’s accomplished, it’s all about competing and winning," Lions linebacker Jamie Collins said. “He’s definitely having an MVP season and that whole offence looks good. He’s not missing a beat."Rodgers is in a groove during his second season directing Matt LaFleur's offence, throwing seven touchdowns without an interception in his last two games. He has an NFL-high 36 touchdown passes, is completing 69% of his passes — his highest as a starter — and has been picked off on only 1% of his passes for a total of four times this season.Last year, Rodgers had a quarterback rating of less than 100 for a third straight season and had his second-lowest completion percentage as a starter.“Anytime that you’re in a system for as long as he has been prior to last year, there is a transition process," LaFleur said. “From a coaching staff standpoint, we’ve done a much better job just giving more opportunity and more freedom to him. He’s shown great ownership in what we’re asking him to do and he’s going out there and playing at a really high level."Rodgers shrugs and sheds praise as if it is a blitzing linebacker. He's quick to deflect credit to his offensive line, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan and receiver Davante Adams.BEVELLE'S EDGEAdrian Peterson acknowledged the Lions are having fun playing for interim coach Darrell Bevell after reeling under Matt Patricia, who was fired two weeks ago.“Having the change, it shakes things up," the 35-year-old running back said.STREAKING ADAMSAdams has a touchdown reception in seven straight games, equaling the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s.“He is as good as they come,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else.”If Adams catches a touchdown pass against Detroit, he will have a career-high 14 TD receptions and his single-season streak will trail just the 12-game run Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had in 1987, and the nine-game stretch Cincinnati's A.J. Green had in 2012.THAT'S TIGHTThe matchup will feature two tight ends that could've been teammates.Green Bay's Robert Tonyan signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana State in 2017, was cut after training camp and closed that season on the Packers' practice squad. After catching only one touchdown in 2018 and 2019, he has eight touchdowns to tie Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for the most among NFL players at the position.T.J. Hockenson, drafted by Detroit No. 8 overall last year, ranks third among tight ends with 52 receptions and 614 yards receiving and is tied for sixth at his position with five touchdowns.KEEPING UP WITH JONESDetroit’s chances of pulling off an upset after losing 42-21 at Green Bay might depend on whether it can slow down Jones.Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in September against the Lions. He’s coming off a 130-yard rushing performance in a 30-16 victory over Philadelphia that he sealed with a career-long 77-yard touchdown run.TOUGH SLEDDINGDetroit is only one game behind a wild-card spot in the NFC, but it won't be easy to stay in contention because the next four opponents own .500 or better records: Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press

  • LeBron James and Anthony Davis to sit out Lakers' preseason opener vs. Clippers

    The Lakers are already feeling the effects of the short offseason.

  • Larry Fitzgerald lost 9 pounds, updated his will during bout with COVID-19

    Fitzgerald opened up about a difficult couple of weeks that included weight loss and dark thoughts.

  • Napoli, Real Sociedad, Young Boys advance in Europa League

    Napoli and Real Sociedad both advanced from a tightly contested Europa League group after a 1-1 draw on Thursday, with Willian José netting a crucial equalizer for the Spanish team in the 90th minute.The result meant Napoli finished top of Group F, while Sociedad edged ahead of AZ Alkmaar into second. Alkmaar would have advanced with a win but lost 2-1 at already eliminated Rijelka.Swiss club Young Boys also advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Cluj after a wild finish that saw two goals and three red cards in injury time.Norway’s Molde also made the round of 32 after a 2-2 draw with Rapid Vienna in the final round of group-stage matches.Wolfsberg and Maccabi Tel-Aviv took the final two spots in the knockout rounds.Premier League leader Tottenham blanked Royal Antwerp 2-0 to finish top in its group.Already qualified with two games to spare, Arsenal made it six wins from six with a 4-2 away victory at Dundalk.The match between Group I winner Villarreal and last-place Qarabag was postponed after several players from the Kazakh club tested positive for the coronavirus. It was unclear whether the game would be rescheduled or whether UEFA would award a forfeit win to Villarreal.A total of 18 clubs were already through ahead of the final games while eight more teams, including Manchester United, dropped into the last 32 as third-place finishers in their Champions League groups.The draw for the round of 32 is scheduled for Monday.A minute of silence was observed at the stadiums to honour Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi, who died after a long illness at the age of 64.TIGHTEST GROUPNapoli only needed a draw at home against Sociedad and went 1-0 up after Piotr Zielinski netted from the edge of the area with a right-foot shot after the visitors failed to clear a corner kick.Sociedad looked to be going out but a cross into the area in injury time fell to Willian José, and he blasted a shot high into the net to send his team through.Napoli finished with 11 points, two more than Sociedad. Alkmaar had eight.HEATED FINISHCluj needed to beat Young Boys to overtake the Swiss team and advance and went ahead when substitute Gabriel Debeljuh scored in the 84th mCluj goalkeeper Cristian Balgradean was given a red card and conceded a penalty at the start of injury time, allowing Young Boys to equalize.Jean­ Pierre Nsame converted the spot kick — only to be sent off himself two minutes later for a reckless foul. But with Cluj throwing everything forward, substitute Gianluca Gaudino was able to net the winner in the 96th minute on a quick counterattack.Cluj's Damjan Dokovic then became the third player sent off for another poor foul.Roma remained top of Group A with 13 points despite its first defeat, 3-1, at CSKA Sofia. Young Boys was second with 10. Cluj and Sofia finished on five.TOTTENHAM TOPTottenham left it until the second half to secure top spot in its group.Gareth Bale's free kick from 30 years was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand but Carlos Vinícius was on hand to tap in the rebound.It was the third goal for the Brazilian in the Europa League campaign.Tottenham’s striking duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min came on as substitutes on the stroke of the hour. The rejuvenated Spurs went 2-0 ahead when Kane freed Giovani Lo Celso on the right to beat Beiranvand one-on-one in the 71st.Tottenham finished with 13 points, one more than Antwerp.Austria’s LASK beat Ludogorets 3-1 away to finish third on 10.ARSENAL’S OTHER SIDEArsenal is only in 15th place in the Premier League but was the only team to finish with a perfect six wins in the Europa League group stage.Eddie Nketiah won the ball after putting the defence under pressure before scoring past goalkeeper Gary Rogers 12 minutes into the game. Mohamed Elneny doubled that advantage six minutes later with a fierce long-distance drive into the top corner.Jordan Flores pulled one back for Dundalk in the first half before Joe Willock restored a two-goal advantage in the second. Substitute Folarin Balogun finished the scoring for Arsenal 10 minutes from time. Sean Hoare headed home the second for the Irish club.Rapid Vienna needed a two-goal victory at home against Molde but the Norwegian side qualified after Magnus Wolff Eikrem scored twice in a 2-2 draw.Arsenal won Group B with 18 points, eight more than Molde. Rapid had seven and Dundalk was pointless.OTHER GROUPSMaccabi Tel-Aviv beat Sivasspor 1-0 to finish runner-up in Group I with 11 points, trailing Villarreal by two.Dejan Joveljic scored for Wolfsberg to secure a 1-0 victory over Feyenord and a spot in the next round.Group K winner Dinamo Zagreb conceded a goal for the first time in the group stage in a 3-1 victory against CSKA.Dinamo dominated Group K with 14 points. Wolfsberg was four behind.Leon Bailey scored his fourth and fifth goal of the campaign to lead Leverkusen to a 4-0 victory over Slavia Prague and top spot in Group C.The Bundesliga side topped the standings with 15 points, three more than its Czech opponent. Hapoel Beer-Sheva beat Nice 1-0 to finish third with six.Rangers clinched top spot in Group D with 14 points after winning 2-0 away at Poland’s Lech. Benfica settled for second after drawing 2-2 at Standard Liège.PSV blanked Omonoia 4-0 to finish atop Group E with 12 points. Granada was held 2-2 at PAOK to sit one point behind.Cengiz Ünder and Harvey Barnes scored two minutes apart early in the first half in Leicester’s 2-0 win against AEK Athens to complete its campaign atop Group G with 13 points. Braga also had 13 after a 2-0 victory over Zorya Luhansk.Jens Petter Hauge scored his fourth goal in 10 games in all competitions to secure AC Milan’s 1-0 win at 10-man Sparta Prague. Milan topped Group H with 13 points. Celtic beat Lille 3-2 to earn its first victory. Lille was second with 11.Hoffenheim cemented first place in Group L with 16 points after a 4-1 win over Gent. Already qualified Red Star Belgrade drew 0-0 at Liberec to finish five points back.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKarel Janicek, The Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills sign GM Beane to 4-year contract extension

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years.The Bills announced the signing, and a person familiar with the deal provided The Associated Press the length of Beane's new contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the terms of the extension.Beane had one season left on his current deal, and is now under contract through 2025. His contract coincides with coach Sean McDermott, who signed to a four-year extension in August.“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability through our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”Beane and McDermott landed in Buffalo separately in 2017 after previously working together with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott spent six seasons as the Panthers defensive co-ordinator.Beane broke in with the Panthers' communication department in 1998 and gradually worked his way up the team's ranks to be their assistant GM while also serving a stint as interim GM.He was hired by Buffalo in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.Beane and McDermott have overseen a renaissance in Buffalo that continues this season, the Bills (9-3) are leading the AFC East and have a chance to win their first division title since 1995.Buffalo made the playoffs in both of their first seasons to end a 17-year post-season drought that stood as the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.While McDermott placed his attention on building a winning culture, Beane focused on rebuilding what had been an over-priced and under-performing roster.Only two players — defensive end Jerry Hughes and long-snapper Reid Ferguson — remain on the team since before Beane and McDermott took over.After spending his first season clearing the team’s payroll to free up room under the salary cap, Beane then proceeded to rebuild the roster through the draft, free agency and trades.His most notable draft came in 2018, when Buffalo twice moved up in the first round to select quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16.Beane then spent 2019 upgrading Buffalo’s offence by signing receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, as well as overhauling the entire line.Citing a need for Buffalo to score more points, Beane delivered by giving up a first-round draft pick to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota in March.The moves led to Buffalo having one of the NFL's top-scoring offences and Allen developing into one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks this season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Jalen Hurts gets first start vs. Saints, NFL's No. 1 defence

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start.Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up, takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defence.Welcome to the league, rook.“We are playing against a great defence so we have to do what we can to control the controllable, control our effort, control our execution, control our mindset and go out there and play a hard-fought game,” Hurts said.Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career, but he’s not the only reason Philadelphia’s offence has played so poorly.“You feel bad he’s the sole one taken the hit right now,” three-time All-Pro centre Jason Kelce said. “Obviously, the entire offence has been terrible: offensive line, running backs, receivers, coaches. You aren’t this bad unless everybody shares blame in this whole thing.”The Saints have won nine straight, including three in a row with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback. Drew Brees is eligible to return this week but his status won’t be determined until closer to game time.GROUND GAINSWith Hill under centre, the Saints’ offence has increasingly taken on the personality of a hard-nose running attack. New Orleans has eclipsed 200 yards rushing in each of the past two games.Hill is adept at QB power runs. Dynamic and shifty running back Alvin Kamara and bruising runner Latavius Murray, have flourished recently as well.“The run game has been the emphasis for us the last couple weeks,” right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “When you can run the ball at will and just keep hammering the ball, it definitely wears on a defence. We know that if we can do that, we can have a lot of success.”MALCOLM’S RETURNSaints safety Malcolm Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017. But the Eagles released him this year in a cost-cutting move. Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz had high praise for Jenkins.“He’s probably the smartest player I ever coached,” Schwartz said in a 415-word response about Jenkins.Jenkins said he still calls Philadelphia home.“I love that city,” Jenkins said. “Given myself, everything I’ve got into that community, invested a lot into that community. And it’s given the same love back to me. So, that city holds a special place in my heart."NEW QB, NEW OFFFENSEWith Hurts running the offence, the Eagles may emphasize the run game far more than they ever did with Wentz. Miles Sanders is averaging 5.3 yards per carry but only has 16 rushes in the past two games.“I think in order to get (Hurts) success, you’ve got to attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Then he can be a part of that, I think, and just go out and maybe try to find some easy completions. The quick game or a screen here and there, something that can just kind of get him into the flow of the game. This is the No. 1 defence, it’s no easy task.”DEEP LINEThe Saints have won their past two games without left tackle Terron Armstead in what has been the latest example of steady play by New Orleans’ offensive front despite seemingly constant personnel shuffles.Two weeks ago, left guard Andrus Peat was out with a concussion.But reserve tackle James Hurst and two interior linemen, veteran Nick Easton and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz, have played well.“We’ve got guys that can go play on Sundays and do a really good job. I think we all mesh well. I think we all communicate well up front,” Ramczyk said. “We’ve had to do some shuffling, but overall I think everyone’s on the same page.”TIGHTENING UPThe Saints have climbed to the top of the NFL in total defence while giving up just two touchdowns in their past five games. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who returned from an injury last week, said the unit always had confidence in its talent level and needed a few games earlier this season to develop cohesion.“We’re just finally hitting that level of consistency where the preparation and the mental aspect is meeting the physical tools and the physical abilities that we know the players on this defence have,” Rankins said. “You’re just seeing guys going out and playing the right way, playing with effort, playing with energy. Guys know their assignments. And guys are just flying around. There’s no thinking. There’s no hesitating. Guys are just playing ball the right way and you see the results.”___AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Hometown hurdle? Henry has been quiet in games at Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of Derrick Henry’s biggest plays and most productive games have come against the Jaguars.Just not in Jacksonville, which is about 25 miles south of Henry’s hometown.The Jaguars have an impressive streak going against the NFL’s leading rusher this season and last. They haven’t allowed Henry to reach 100 yards rushing in any of his four trips home. He managed just 13 yards on the ground as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family at TIAA Bank Field.Jacksonville (1-11) might need to contain Henry again if it's going to have a chance Sunday against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (8-4), who can clinch their fifth consecutive winning season and move a step closer to securing a post-season berth for the third time in four years.“We know this guy. We know this guy’s going to get the football and he’s coming downhill,” Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson said. “We know he’s getting the ball, so it’s really just man on man and trying to match up and do our job.”Even then, there’s no guarantee defenders won’t end up on Henry’s growing highlight reel. The Jaguars already have secured plenty of appearances, all of them in Nashville, where Henry had a 66-yard touchdown reception in 2017 and a 99-yard run in 2018 that was part of a 238-yard, four-score day.“He’s coming around the edge at 250 pounds and 6-4, so he’s already got that length advantage,” Wilson said. “Not trying to be on that tape. Try to cut his legs down, get him down the best way I can. Definitely not trying to be on no stiff-arm tape.”Jacksonville spent entire portions of practice this week working on defending Henry’s trademark stiff-arm, which the Jags see up close twice a year. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich uses oversized yellow pads to poke and pound defenders at the line of scrimmage.“His stiff-arm is vicious, so we’ve got to be prepared to stop that,” defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “Like two years ago, I almost got a (tackle for loss) on him and he hit me with one of those stiff-arms. I’ve learned from that.”The Jags, who tied an NFL single-season record by allowing at least 30 points in six consecutive games, have steadily improved on defence in recent weeks despite losing several starters to injuries. They still rank last in the NFL in total defence (416.0 yards a game) and 30th against the run (136.9 yards a game).They held Henry to 84 yards on 25 carries in a Week 2 road matchup.“I think they play hard,” Henry said. “That’s what they’ve always done. That’s what they continue to do with different personnel groups in there, guys that are new to the defence, but they play hard. It’s something they’ve always done.”TARGETING 1,000Titans receiver Corey Davis is putting together the best season of his career, and at an opportune time. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. Davis already has four 100-yard performances this season after having two in his first three years. He leads the Titans with 801 yards receiving. Teammate A.J. Brown isn’t far behind with 725 yards receiving. The duo could give the Titans two 1,000-yard receivers this season.“It would say a lot about him, about me and about this entire team,” Davis said. “So we’ve got a lot of weapons and to be able to spread the ball out like we do ... So I know it would mean a lot to both of us.”ROOKIE RECORDJacksonville's James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and he ranks second in total touchdowns (9). He needs 32 yards against the Titans to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season.Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing: Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).Robinson has a shot at topping the list.TANNEHILL'S TIMETennessee's Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games, and the veteran quarterback now is one away from matching his career high set in 2014 with Miami. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 TD passes, trailing Aaron Rodgers (36), Russell Wilson (32), Patrick Mahomes (31), Tom Brady (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (27).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

  • Reports: Phillies hire Dave Dombrowski as new president of baseball operations

    Dombrowski is a proven winner and big spender, so how will that work if the Phillies want to cut costs?