🚨 San Diego FC complete loan signing of Luca de la Torre

San Diego FC continue to put together an exciting squad ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign, as they have announced the signing of USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta Vigo.

The SoCal club will bring the 26-year-old in on loan initially, with an option to purchase him from the Spanish club active upon the expiry of his loan.

De La Torre has made 67 appearances with the Celta since joining in the summer of 2022, but has missed most of the current campaign due to injury.

“We’re thrilled to bring Luca home to San Diego,” said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. “Luca’s journey – competing in some of the world’s top leagues and representing the USMNT – speaks volumes about his dedication and talent. But what makes this moment truly special is that he’s coming home to represent the city that shaped him. We’re excited for him to connect with our fans and community in a meaningful way and play an important role in our historic inaugural season.”

The San Diego native has earned 24 caps with the USMNT, including being a part of the 2022 World Cup squad.

📸 Octavio Passos - 2024 Getty Images