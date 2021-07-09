San Diego Comic-Con@Home’s Heavy On TV, Slim On Film Schedule: ‘Snake Eyes’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Army Of Thieves’, ‘Stargate Atlantis’ Reunion & Jean-Claude Van Damme

Nothing beats a live Comic-Con with the scream of the audience, the thunder of Hall H, and the social media wattage that shines out of San Diego. I’ll never forget the first time that Marvel walked the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy from the Hilton over to the Convention Center: The fans went so crazy, you’d think some of The Beatles came back from the dead and there was an immediate reunion. Instead, no thanks to the impact of Covid, we have the second year of a virtual San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Origins is the only major theatrical studio offering, although there are Netflix panels for their movies Army of Thieves, the Jean-Claude Van Damme feature The Last Mercenary, and also the indie documentary For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close about the Chicago comedy improv guru. As Deadline first told you, the Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Bros. DC films (and largely TV series except for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) are skipping the confab this year.

There will be a live edition of San Diego Comic-Con, but at one of the most inconvenient times of the year: Nov. 26-28, the weekend after Thanksgiving. Will MCU stars and DC TV series/film talent give up time with their families and Black Friday shopping to promote their stuff? In the meantime, here’s SDCC’s rundown of TV and film offerings over Wednesday, July 21-Sunday, July 25. There is nothing for either medium scheduled for Thursday. All times are PDT. The panels will stream on Comic-Con’s YouTube Channel.

More from Deadline

Wednesday, July 21

Henry Golding plays Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins from Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance. - Credit: Paramount

Paramount

1PM Unmasking Snake Eyes: G.I. Origins (Paramount) An inside look at the upcoming Hasbro film —with special content and exclusive interviews from stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, and Takehiro Hira as well as the writer of the G.I. Joe comic books, Larry Hama. Fans in select markets who tune into the panel will have the chance to gain access to a special advanced screening of Snake Eyes on Wednesday, July 21st at the Snake Eyes Comic-Con Fans First Fan Screenings.

Story continues

Friday, July 23

10AM, Dragon Ball Special guests Masako Nozawa (voice of Son Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the Dragon Ball series, and editor for Akira Toriyama), and Norihiro Hayashida (producer of TV animation and movies for the Dragon Ball series including Dragon Ball Super: BROLY) discuss the behind the scenes of the next Dragon Ball movie. Special musical performance by Hironobu Kageyama.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ - Credit: CBS All Access

CBS All Access

10AM, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks(Paramount+/CBS Studios/Nick) The Star Trek: Prodigy presentation will be the inaugural panel for the upcoming kids series. From Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon, Prodigy features a voice cast comprised of Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas. Castmembers will appear alongside EPs Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Lower Decks voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero appear with creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at Season 2. Star Trek‘s Jerry O’Connell will moderate the conversations.

11AM, Amazon/IMDb TV Cast and producer panels for The Wheel of Time (Showrunner Rafe Judkins), Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time (showrunner Hideaki Anno), Leverage: Redemption (series stars and directors Beth Riesgraf & Noah Wyle), I Know What You Did Last Summer (showrunner Sara Goodman), and S.O.Z. Soldiers of Zombies (showrunner Nico Entel).

11AM Tuca and Bertie (Adult Swim) Join Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird).

12PM, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, (HBO Max/Warner Bros) Join moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus (Blaine) as they deep dive into the recent special, Together Again, and preview the upcoming Wizard City along with Adam Muto (executive producer), John DiMaggio (Jake), Mace Montgomery Miskel (Pep), and Toks Olagundoye (Dr. Caledonius).

12PM Netflix Geeked: Masters of the Universe: Revelation The cast and creators will discuss reviving this beloved franchise.

1PM, V/H/S/94 (AMC Networks) The Shudder Original Film V/H/S/94 marks the return of the infamous “found footage” anthology and this panel will feature co-creator Brad Miska, producer Josh Goldbloom and segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno. The fourth installment in the horror V/H/S anthology franchise debuts this fall on SHUDDER.

2PM Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast talk season. Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee are on hand.

3PM Duncanville (20th Television Animation; Universal Television) – Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris in this Fox animated series. Panel will have EPs Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, EP and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro. There’s also a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

4PM Netflix Geeked:Fear Street Trilogy Exclusive first panel since the release of the films with directorLeigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Fear Street author R.L. Stine.

4PM Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) Relive the best of season five with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests.

Blade Runner Black Lotus - Credit: Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

5PM Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim/Crunchyroll) Hear from Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami and moderator) as they discuss the highly anticipated new series.

5PM Destination Fear: Tales From Route 66 (Travel Channel/Discovery+) Siblings (Dakota and Chelsea Laden) and friends (Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder) talk about their involvement in a frightening social experiment about fear as they hit the fright-fueled road of America’s most haunted locations.

6PM, Slasher: Flesh & Blood (Shudder) Panel for horror anthology features David Cronenberg, Paula Brancati, Rachael Crawford, showrunner Ian Carpenter and Slasher creator Aaron Martin. A first look trailer will be dropped.

Saturday, July 24

10AM, Hollywood Game Changers. Conversation with women behind Halston, Shadow & Bone, Why Women Kill, Drunk History, and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical! Panelists include Mairzee Almas, (director, Shadow & Bone), Jeriana San Juan (costume designer, Halston), Macy Schmidt (orchestrator, music director, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Jennifer Smith (music supervisor, Why Women Kill, Deadly Illusions), and Monica Sotto (production designer, Drunk History).

10AM, HBO Max/Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes Cartoons Moderated by voice cast member Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian), panel includes Pete Browngardt (executive producer), Aaron Spurgeon (art director), Alex Kirwan (supervising producer), Caroline Director (storyboard artist), and Keika Yamaguchi (assistant art director).

11AM, Simpsons, Season 33 and Beyond (Fox/20th Century Studio) Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan, and moderator Yeardley Smith provide an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33. A panel of animators, writers, and special surprise guests will answer questions, talk behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe.

11AM, Ultra City Smiths (AMC+) Streaming on AMC+ starting July 22, This panel will feature series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks will be joined by cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker and Chris Conrad.

12 Noon (Disney) Disney Television Animation Amphibia and The Owl House Exclusive crossover with a table read from stars of each series. Creators/executive producers Matt Braly (Amphibia) and Dana Terrace (The Owl House) and art director Ricky Cometa (The Owl House) will be joined on the panel by Amphibia stars Brenda Song (Anne Boonchuy), Justin Felbinger (Sprig Plantar), Bill Farmer (Hopadiah Plantar–HP), Amanda Leighton (Polly Plantar) and The Owl House stars Wendie Malick (Eda), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Luz), and Mae Whitman (Amity).

Fear the Waking Dead - Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Ryan Green/AMC

1PM, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead) will chat with the feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and EPs Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista about season 7 with an exclusive first look. Premiere date is later this year.

1PM Jellystone (HBO Max/Warner Bros) All new animated series marking the return of Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, and Top Cat. Join showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, Ian Wasseluk (supervising director), Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear), and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw) for this sneak peek. Debuts July 29.

2PM, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (AMC) Hardwick will talk about season 2 and provide an exclusive first look with Gimple, showrunner and EP Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt.

2PM Craig of the Creek!(Cartoon Network) Philip Solomon, the voice of Craig, will moderate this panel featuring behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming fourth season from the GLAAD-, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series. Joining Philip are Ben Levin (co-creator), Ashleigh Hairston (writer), Dashawn Mahone (supervising director), Najja Porter (supervising director), and Jeff Trammell (story editor).

3PM The Walking Dead (AMC) A big conversation here about the upcoming 24-episode finale. Hardwick, Gimple are joined by showrunner and EP Angela Kang and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw as they tease how it all ends.

Central Park - Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

3PM, Central Park (20th Television Animation/AppleTV+) – Join co-creator and EP Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman” Titus Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s ‘Con debut.

3PM, Roswell, New Mexico‘s panel (WBTV) will feature Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino along with EP Christopher Hollier. It will be moderated by Chris Rudoph, Pop Culture Editor of Logo. The show’s season 3 premiere is on Monday, July 26 at 8PM.

3PM, Netflix Geeked: The Last Mercenary Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the upcoming film set to drop on July 30.

4PM, Horror Noire (Shudder) A new Shudder original anthology, Horror Noire makes its Comic-Con debut with a panel moderated by writer/editor/speaker Ashley C. Ford, and featuring anthology writers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle and Shernold Edwards as they share the inspiration behind their adapted stories, discuss how they go about adapting them for different formats, and delve into why now is an important time to tell these stories.

4PM Family Guy (20th Television Animation/Fox) – Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir and EP Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin as they celebrate 20 seasons.

5PM American Dad! (20th Television Animation/Fox) – Panel will feature Matt Weitzman as he walks fans through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS. There’s also a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker.

5PM Netflix Geeked: Lucifer:Panel with Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis and EPs Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich who’ll talk about the 6th and final season.

6PM, Creepshow (AMC networks) Showrunner and EP Greg Nicotero, director Rusty Cundieff, writer Mattie Do, and cast members Michael Rooker and James Remar provide a look into season 3, the series’ newest monsters and what it takes to bring them to life. The anthology series is based on the 1982 horror comedy classic.

6PM gen:LOCK(HBO Max) Season 2 chat with EP and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning (voice of Miranda Worth), and showrunner/lead writer Daniel Dominguez moderator by Karama Horne (aka @theblerdgurl).

6PM Stargate Atlantis Reunion Join David Hewlett (Rodney McKay), Torri Higginson (Elizabeth Weir), Rachel Luttrell (Teyla Emmagan), Paul McGillion (Carson Beckett), Rainbow Sun Francks (Aiden Ford), David Nykl (Radek Zelenka), and Robert Picardo (Richard Woolsey) in a discussion which may leave new fans wanting to discover the show, and old fans taking up the journey once again.

Sunday, July 25

10AM, Doctor Who (BBC America) A surprise guest is in store for this session which features the showrunner of the BBC/BBC America series, Chris Chibnall, the Thirteenth Doctor – Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and new Doctor Who cast member, John Bishopand a very special surprise guest as they share exclusive content from Doctor Who.

10AM, Housebroken (Fox) FOX’s newest member of Animation Domination follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside of their therapy group. On hand are Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer and voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, EPs and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden(VEEP) for a Q&A.

10AM, The Legacy of Del Close, Creator of DC Comics’ Wasteland In celebration of the release of Utopia Films’ For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close documentary on the life and legacy of improv creator and comic author Del Close, director Heather Ross and actors James Urbaniak and Matt Walsh joins DC Comics’ Wasteland co-writer Joel Ostrander and editor Mike Gold to discuss the making of Wasteland and the legacy of the comedic legend. The panel is moderated by filmmaker Adam Goldman.

<img class=" wp-image-1234778044" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg" alt=". - Credit: Disney+" width="336" height="498" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg 2073w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=101,150 101w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=202,300 202w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=691,1024 691w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=1037,1536 1037w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=1382,2048 1382w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=40,60 40w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=316,468 316w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=150,222 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=110,163 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=285,422 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=162,240 162w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=320,474 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=324,480 324w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=640,948 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=405,600 405w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=800,1186 800w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=518,768 518w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=1024,1517 1024w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The-Mysterious-Benedict-Society-poster-key-art.jpeg?resize=1280,1897 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 336px) 100vw, 336px" />Disney+

11AM, The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+/20th Television) – Join series stars, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with EPs & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner).

12NOON, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (WBTV) will run on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon PST and feature castmembers Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with EPs Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu. The series has an original episode airing that Sunday at 8:00 pm.

12Noon The Great North (20th Television Animation) – Third season discussion for Fox’s newest animated series with creators and EPs Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette.

1PM, Dexter (Showtime) America’s Favorite serial killer is back. Currently in production on 10 new episodes, Dexter, returns to Showtime this fall. Join award-winning star Michael C Hall (Dexter, executive producer), Clyde Phillips (showrunner, executive producer), Scott Reynolds (executive producer), Marcos Siega (executive producer, director), and Dexter newcomer Julia Jones (Angela) in this virtual panel.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter and Zack Snyder right - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

2PM Netflix Geeked: Army of Thieves Army of the Dead was only the beginning. Get a sneak peek of Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix blockbuster. Producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all.

2PM The Legacy of Chucky (USA/Syfy) Watch an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child’s Play franchise. Interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle) for this new series this fall. Also on hand, Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones.

3PM Bob’s Burgers (20th Television Animation) – Panel includes creator and EP Loren Bouchard, EP Nora Smith and cast H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

3PM Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting Staffed Moderator Spiro Skentzos (Arrow) and genre showrunners Sean Crouch (The Exorcist), Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2), and Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt (Star Trek: Discovery), along with executive Jade-Addon Hall (director of current programming, Lionsgate) discuss navigating the TV spec terrain.

4PM Chapelwaite (EPIX) Series stars Adrien Brody (Captain Charles Boone) and Emily Hampshire (Rebecca Morgan) as well as EPs Jason and Peter Filardi gather for a virtual pane las they tease all the chilling details and behind-the-scenes scoop about EPIX’s upcoming series Chapelwaite. Based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite follows Captain Boone (Brody), who in the 1850s relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.