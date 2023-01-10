San Antonio visits Memphis on 6-game road slide

·2 min read

San Antonio Spurs (13-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-13, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its six-game road skid when the Spurs play Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 5-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 58.8 points in the paint. Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 14.6.

The Spurs are 2-6 against opponents in the Southwest Division. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 120.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 50.5%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 121-113 on Jan. 10, with Tyus Jones scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.2 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Devin Vassell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (thigh), Danny Green: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

