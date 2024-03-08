San Antonio visits Golden State, aims to stop road slide

San Antonio Spurs (13-50, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (33-29, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will aim to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Spurs take on Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 16-21 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 4-10 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are 8-28 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors average 118.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 120.4 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 118-112 on Nov. 25, with Stephen Curry scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 20.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Vassell is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 33.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: out (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press