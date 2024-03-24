San Antonio takes on Phoenix, aims to end 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-56, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup with Phoenix after losing three games in a row.

The Spurs are 9-34 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio gives up 119.5 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Suns are 23-19 against conference opponents. Phoenix averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 17-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Spurs' 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Suns give up. The Suns are shooting 49.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 49.2% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns defeated the Spurs 131-106 in their last matchup on March 24. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 27.2 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 26.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 109.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press