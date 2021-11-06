San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City for conference battle

San Antonio Spurs (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference play and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 22.1 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall and 17-25 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 7.0 steals, 5.1 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gabriel Deck: day to day (left heel).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press