San Antonio takes on Golden State, aims to end 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (20-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-29, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row.

The Spurs have gone 5-22 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is third in the league with 27.1 assists per game. Tre Jones leads the Spurs averaging 6.4.

The Warriors are 12-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 11-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Spurs 132-95 in their last matchup on Nov. 15. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 36 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.3 points. Jones is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Draymond Green is averaging 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 118.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: day to day (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press