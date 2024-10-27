San Antonio takes on conference foe Houston

Houston Rockets (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Houston face off.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 14-37 in Western Conference action last season. The Spurs averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 37.8 from beyond the arc.

Houston went 41-41 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Rockets averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 33.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (foot), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press