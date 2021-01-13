Gregg Popovich all for impeaching Donald Trump after Capitol attacks: 'It will bring people together'
As lawmakers in Washington work to respond to last week’s horrific attacks on the U.S. Capitol, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made his position clear on Tuesday afternoon.
He wants to see President Donald Trump impeached for a second time — which he believes will actually help heal the country.
“The fact that there’s going to be an impeachment beginning tomorrow is the least that we can do,” he said, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “I don’t have a lot of faith that the 25th amendment is going to be invoked.
“This impeachment will say a lot. If anything, it will bring people together rather than be divisive. It will bring people together who may have thought a different way and realize what Trump can really do and what he really is. So I’m all for it. It’s a good move.”
Popovich: ‘What we all watched was horrific’
Five people were killed and dozens more were injured after pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday while attempting to get lawmakers to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election. One of those killed in the attacks, a Capitol Police officer, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.
More than 70 people have been charged for their roles in the attacks as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times, and at least 170 cases have been opened. The House of Representatives have introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, and are expected to vote on impeaching him for a second time later this week.
Popovich, one of the most outspoken critics of Trump, went off on him immediately after the attacks last week. Popovich, along with slamming Trump, also took aim at Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham for enabling the president.
“He’s incapable. He’s incompetent,” Popovich said last week. “He’s incapable of caring. And it’s sad because he’s a deranged, really flawed individual, but he’s also dangerous … I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed [the attacks].”
Several days removed from the attacks, Popovich was still stunned by what had occurred.
“As a citizen, what we all watched was horrific and we all saw the lack of concern and incompetence on the part of our president, which is really said,” he said Tuesday, via the San Antonio Express-News. “He is what he is, but what that does for our democracy and our country and our standing and our credibility, let alone the safety for all those people in the building, is just enough to fry your brain. It is something you can’t even conceive of.”
Popovich proud of Liz Cheney, Republicans standing up to Trump
Though he’s had harsh words for Republicans in the past, Popovich was thrilled to see Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) support the impeachment push on Tuesday.
Cheney, in a powerful statement, said that Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.”
“To see people like Liz Cheney come out today and said what she said really warms your heart,” Popovich said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “She’s a Republican. Trumpism is a cult. She’s a real Republican. I’m a Democrat. Her values are just as important as my values. That’s what you talk out. That’s what you compromise. Crazy nuts, wack jobs, conspiracy theorists have gotten us to this point.
“It would be laughable if it wasn’t dangerous and sickening, when McCarthy and Meadows and Hawley and Cruz talk about we shouldn’t do any impeachment because that might be divisive. I mean, it’s hilarious the level of hypocrisy they would reach and the shame they would not feel.”
More from Yahoo Sports: