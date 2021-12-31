Report: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon to become next Las Vegas Aces head coach

Becky Hammon is headed to Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Spurs assistant coach is set to become the next head coach of the Aces, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Chantel Jennings. Hammon's deal is not yet official, though it reportedly will be a record-setting deal in the WNBA.

Hammon will replace current Aces coach bill Laimbeer, who is going to "step aside."

Hammon was reportedly being pursued by both the Aces and the New York Liberty. She joined the Spurs as an assistant after her 16 year career playing in the WNBA, and was the first full-time female assistant coach in the NBA. She has frequently been considered a candidate for head coaching jobs throughout the NBA in recent years, and interviewed for jobs with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

