San Antonio Real Estate Expert Lynn Knapik Helps Buyers and Sellers Navigate the Texas Real Estate Market

San Antonio, TX, May 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an average of 66 people moving to the city each day, San Antonio is the third fastest metro area in Texas. Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, is the fifth fastest growing county in Texas, according to the Texas Demographic Center, and is projected to reach a population of 3.3 million by 2050.

In other words, the housing market in San Antonio is hot, and people looking to get into it need help from a reliable local expert to navigate it.

Why Are People Moving to San Antonio, TX?

Affordable cost of living. The average cost of living in San Antonio is below the national average, as well as below the Texas average.

No state income tax. Texas is one of nine states that doesn’t have a state income tax, which makes it an appealing option to people looking to relocate from more expensive states.

Diverse and plentiful employment opportunities. The median household income in San Antonio in 2019 rose by 1.07%, while job opportunities grew by 1.95%. San Antonio has plenty of jobs to offer in a range of growing sectors, including information technology, cybersecurity, energy, life science, healthcare, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

Low unemployment. As of October 2020, San Antonio has an employment rate of 6.3%. Prior to the recession, the city was approaching a 20-year low.

How to Find the Right Home or Buyer in San Antonio

Homes are selling fast, so it is important for buyers to work with an agent who represents their best interests and helps them find the right home for their needs.

Equally, sellers need to work with an agent who can navigate a hot market and guide them to make an excellent first impression, properly value their home and orchestrate the selling process, resulting in getting the highest price for your home in the shortest time.

In either case, it is essential to work with a real estate agent who knows San Antonio inside out. Lynn Knapik Real Estate LLC has been an active part of the San Antonio community for over twelve years. The firm is proud to be a part of SA2020, a non-profit organization that has helped reshape and grow the city over the past ten years. The real estate firm focuses on working with first-time homebuyers, military clients, move-up buyers and sellers, clients looking to downsize, and investors. According to Lynn, her company and team plan to continue providing outstanding service to both the buyers and sellers in the San Antonio area for years to come.

About Lynn Knapik Real Estate LLC

Lynn Knapik Real Estate LLC strives to do one thing only: Turn clients into raving fans by doing it better than anyone else. The dedicated team of real estate professionals continuously considers the needs and desires of their clients at each step of the way. Long-term commitment to client satisfaction, active involvement in the community, and expertise working with clients in every demographic has made Lynn Knapik Real Estate LLC a reputable name in the San Antonio real estate market. Visit https://www.lynnknapik.com/ for more information.

