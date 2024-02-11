San Antonio plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

San Antonio Spurs (10-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its four-game road slide when the Spurs face Toronto.

The Raptors are 11-14 on their home court. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 117.5 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The Spurs are 5-22 on the road. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 120.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The Raptors average 113.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 120.9 the Spurs give up. The Raptors average 112.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Raptors give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 123-116 in overtime on Nov. 5. Scottie Barnes scored 30 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 22.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (foot), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press