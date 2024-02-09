San Antonio plays Brooklyn, aims to break road skid

San Antonio Spurs (10-42, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio travels to Brooklyn looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Nets are 12-16 in home games. Brooklyn is 10-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spurs have gone 5-21 away from home. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 51.1 points per game in the paint led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.7.

The Nets average 113.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 120.9 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.9% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cameron Johnson: day to day (adductor), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (foot), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press