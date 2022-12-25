San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah

Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jazz are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Utah is 10-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Markkanen is averaging 22.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk: out (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring).

