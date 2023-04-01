San Antonio faces Sacramento on 6-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (19-58, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (47-30, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing six straight games.

The Kings are 31-16 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 7.2.

The Spurs are 7-40 against conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the league scoring 55.2 points per game in the paint led by Keldon Johnson averaging 10.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 119-109 in the last meeting on Feb. 2. Sabonis led the Kings with 34 points, and Malaki Branham led the Spurs with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Johnson is scoring 22.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spurs. Branham is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (foot), Jeremy Sochan: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press